Madonna Slams Trump as HIV-Positive Men Hold Kiss-In at the Border

On December 1st, Madonna slammed the Trump administration for ignoring World AIDS Day as a group of HIV-positive men took a bold stand with a kiss-in at the US–Mexico border wall in a defiant act of solidarity, love, and resilience. The event, hosted by MPact Global, a leading organization for queer health and human rights, marked a moment of visibility for both HIV-positive individuals and queer migrants, drawing attention to the ongoing challenges faced by these communities.

World AIDS Day, which has been commemorated every year since 1988, serves to raise awareness about HIV, its prevention, and treatment, as well as to mourn the lives lost to the disease. But this year, the Trump administration made it clear that it would not participate. The government chose to “refrain from messaging on any commemorative days,” leaving many to wonder what it means for a nation to ignore such a deeply personal and global crisis.

Despite the administration’s silence, the event at Friendship Park, a historic meeting point along the border, became an act of rebellion and resilience. The kiss-in, held on the eve of World AIDS Day, brought together activists, leaders, and participants from both sides of the border—San Diego and Tijuana. At the heart of the event was a symbolic kiss between two HIV-positive men, a gesture described by organizers as a “public act of defiance and dignity” against stigma, discrimination, and neglect.

“This event is about standing up for those denied treatment, safety, and dignity, and ensuring the world sees the humanity and strength of queer migrants and people living with HIV,” said Andrew Spieldenner, Executive Director of MPact Global.

For many attending, this kiss wasn’t just about love—it was an act of profound courage. In Tijuana, where being openly HIV-positive can be a dangerous act, the demonstration was a way to break free from the shadows.

World AIDS Day: A Bold Stand Against Stigma and Neglect

The event not only highlighted the ongoing struggles of HIV-positive individuals but also shed light on the dire situation faced by LGBTQ+ migrants, especially those detained in US immigration facilities. Reports of medical neglect and the denial of lifesaving HIV medication have emerged from these centers, adding fuel to the fire of an already discriminatory system. Gay and bisexual men represent the majority of new HIV diagnoses in both the US and Mexico, making this event even more essential.

The demonstration also called attention to the lack of support for the global fight against HIV/AIDS, especially as we approach the 2030 goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat. While the fight continues to progress, statistics remain alarming. According to UNAIDS, around 40.8 million people worldwide were living with HIV in 2024, and Europe reported more than half of all HIV diagnoses occurring at a late stage.

The Kiss-In served as a powerful reminder that, even as progress is made, the fight for equality and access to healthcare continues to be a battle. As we mark 45 years of the AIDS epidemic, it’s clear that HIV remains an urgent health priority, and the resilience of those living with the virus—especially queer migrants—will continue to demand visibility and respect.

Madonna’s Righteous Fury: A Call for Action

On the same day, Madonna, a longtime advocate for AIDS awareness, took to social media to slam the Trump administration’s decision to erase World AIDS Day from the national conversation. In an emotional Instagram post, she expressed her outrage at the government’s refusal to acknowledge the day dedicated to those lost to AIDS, calling it “ridiculous” and “absurd.”

“I bet he’s never watched his best friend die of AIDS, held their hand, and watched the blood drain from their face as they took their last breath at the age of 23,” Madonna wrote, pointing to her own personal losses, including friends and collaborators like Martin Burgoyne and Keith Haring.

The singer emphasized that the fight against AIDS is far from over, citing the ongoing lack of a cure and the millions of people still affected by the disease. Madonna made it clear that she would not allow those who died in the epidemic to be forgotten. “I refuse to acknowledge that these people have died in vain. And I will continue to honor World AIDS Day, and I hope you will honor it with me,” she added.

A World in Need of a Cure

Madonna’s words strike a chord with those who have been living through the epidemic—whether as those directly affected by HIV or as allies who have watched friends and loved ones struggle. The reality remains: AIDS is not a thing of the past. It’s a present crisis that continues to claim lives, and with the Trump administration’s attempt to cut funding for global HIV programs, the path to a cure feels increasingly uncertain.

Yet, the bravery shown by those at the kiss-in—by people like those who came together at Friendship Park—reminds us that the fight for dignity, respect, and a world free from HIV is still going strong. They will not be ignored, and neither will we. As we continue to honor World AIDS Day, we can only hope that their actions will inspire a global call to arms—a reminder that AIDS is not just a part of history, but a crisis that demands our immediate attention, compassion, and unwavering commitment to change.

