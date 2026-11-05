Is Carrie Underwood Really the Right Woman to Play Dolly Parton?

Carrie Underwood might be getting ready to step into Dolly Parton’s legendary heels, but some fans are already stepping away from the idea. The country singer is reportedly a frontrunner to portray the late superstar in an upcoming biopic, and while her vocals may be more than capable of handling those iconic songs, the internet is not exactly giving this rumored casting a standing ovation.

According to entertainment reports, Underwood is among the names being considered for the role. Other rumored contenders include Sabrina Carpenter and Hilary Duff. Nothing has been officially confirmed, but that hasn’t stopped fans from making their feelings very clear.

Why Aren’t Fans Feeling the Underwood Casting?

On paper, Underwood seems like a reasonable choice. She’s a country music powerhouse, shares Dolly’s Southern roots, and has even performed alongside the icon. Most recently, she paid tribute to Parton with a performance of I Will Always Love You at a 2026 CMA celebration.

Carrie Underwood – I Will Always Love You (Live at CMA Dolly Tribute – 2026). @carrieunderwood #country https://t.co/jPbvAFYuOj — I Am Free – Evangelical Pop Culture (@evangelicalpop) October 27, 2026

So what’s the problem? For some fans, it isn’t about whether Underwood can sing. It’s about what they believe she represents.

Critics have pointed to Underwood’s perceived conservative leanings, particularly her decision to perform at Donald Trump’s 2025 presidential inauguration. They argue that this sits uneasily with the inclusive image and LGBTQ+ support associated with Parton’s legacy. To these fans, portraying Dolly requires more than matching her voice and hair; it also means understanding the person behind the rhinestones.

And the comments are not holding back.

“I’ll never watch it. The absolute disrespect,” one person wrote. Another declared, “Don’t do Dolly dirty like that.” Others chimed in with “Damn, guess I won’t be watching that one” and “that really sucks that means I won’t watch it.”

READ: 1990 Tabloid Story About Dolly’s Trans Chauffeur Is Wilder Looking Back Today!

But Who Did Dolly Want to Play Her?

Interestingly, Parton had previously shared some of her own casting ideas. She expressed admiration for Kristin Chenoweth, while also mentioning Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson as possible choices in earlier interviews. That’s certainly a different shortlist from the names currently circulating.

Of course, those comments were made years ago, and a biopic could require multiple actresses to portray different stages of Dolly’s life.

Still, this casting conversation raises an interesting question: should the person playing Dolly simply look and sound the part, or should they reflect the values fans associate with her?

One thing is certain: whoever gets the role will have some very big boots, and even bigger hair, to fill.