MAGA Influencer Ricci Wynne Indicted on Child Sex Abuse Charges

Right-wing influencer and frequent FOX News guest Ricci Lee Wynne—better known to his online followers as Raw Ricci—has been indicted on federal child sex abuse charges, according to newly released court documents, as reported by HuffPost.

The MAGA-aligned figure, known for his outspoken presence on social media and appearances on Tucker Carlson Tonight, now faces some of the most serious accusations yet in a mounting history of criminal offenses.

Wynne was arrested at San Francisco International Airport in connection with the sexual assault of a 15-year-old, according to a police report reviewed by The San Francisco Standard. His arrest is part of a broader investigation into the production of child sex abuse material. A search of his luxury apartment revealed $79,900 in cash and three cellphones, which investigators say contained records of sex work activity. The evidence reportedly includes pricing details—$500 to $600 per hour for in-calls, and $700 for out-calls.

Federal prosecutors now allege that Wynne produced child pornography in two separate incidents involving minors in April and October 2022. He has been indicted on two counts of producing child sex abuse material and remains in federal custody. Wynne has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

This isn’t Wynne’s first brush with the law. In November 2024, he was charged with pimping and pandering. Before that, in 2019, he was arrested for weapons possession and allegedly advertising a “cocaine buffet” on Snapchat, Mercury News reported. Wynne ultimately pleaded guilty to those charges and was released in 2021 on time served, with a judge ordering him into a drug treatment program. His attorney at the time cited Wynne’s struggles with substance abuse in a plea for leniency.

The recent charges have sparked growing backlash across social media, where Wynne built a sizable following by promoting far-right views. Once boasting over 105,000 followers on Instagram, his account has since dropped to 99.9K as of writing—an indication that even some of his loyal base may be distancing themselves amid the explosive allegations.

While Wynne has maintained his innocence in court, the seriousness of the charges has cast a long shadow over his once-rising profile in conservative media.

