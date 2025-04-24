‘MAGA Gay’ Has the Reddit LGBTQ+ Community Go Into Chaos

Ah, Pride month—when the sun is out, the gays are glowing, and apparently, Trump supporters are loose in the streets giving interviews that make every queer person question whether irony has officially won.

Enter: Alex. Newly 28. Vers. Gay. And a voter for—you guessed it—Donald J. Trump.

In a viral street interview that’s now circulating on LGBTQ+ Reddit under the painfully accurate title “MAGA gay be like,” Alex delivers the kind of chaotic energy that makes you both want to drink and throw your drink.

Let’s break it down:

“Are you gay, straight, bi?”

Alex: “Let’s just say gay.”

“Top, bottom, verse?”

Alex: “Verse, but I think it’s more about the connection you have with the person.”

Okay, off to a sweet start. A little tender, a little flirty. Connection over position—love that. And then…

“Who did you vote for?”

Alex: visibly squirming “We’re not answering that.”

“You voted for Trump?”

Alex: “Yeah.”

Cue record scratch. Gay World—activate.

When pressed on why he voted for Trump, Alex responds with a vibe so vague it could be a lifestyle brand:

Alex: “Because that’s some of the values I believe in.”

“What values are those?”

Alex: “I’m not answering these questions because you’re going too deep. I’m here to drink.”

Reddit was having none of it.

“They never want to just outright say the real reasons,” one commenter wrote, zeroing in on Alex’s deflection like a hawk on a soft target.

And the moment he dropped this line:

“I think our country needs to go back to like… more old school, like more merit-based,”

The comment section collectively snapped:

“His whiteness comes before his queerness.”

What followed could only be described as a conspiracy smoothie: a mention of shadowy elites picking presidents, praise for Trump “almost getting assassinated,” and an impassioned defense involving the man’s allegedly uncut ears:

“Have you ever seen his ear? Like there’s no cuts or anything.”

Reddit, predictably, went feral.

One user gave a brutal reality check:

“You can’t vote for blatantly homophobic, transphobic, racist, and nationalist villains and then go into marginalized community spaces with a ‘teehee I just wanna party and have fun’ stupid attitude.”

Another got personal:

“I’ve had my very qualified, super technically gifted husband denied jobs for being ‘too flamboyant,’ and this idiot wants to say we need to be ‘more old school.’ I’ve been removed from my career for being trans. F*** this twat.”

Some framed it as internalized self-hatred wrapped in privilege:

“I think the real reason is proximity to whiteness and self-hate, but I could be wrong.”

And then came the roast everyone agreed with:

“We should start calling ‘MAGA gays’ what they are: oxy-morons. Emphasis on the moron.”

And lest we forget—the casual misogyny:

Alex thinks that Kamala was just ‘yapping bullsh*t so he just went for the billionaire.

“Some gay men just really f***ing hate women,” someone replied. And honestly? They’re not wrong.

So what do we make of all this?

Alex isn’t just one-off chaotic energy. He’s part of a frustrating pattern: the queer person who trades community for proximity to power, hoping that if they vote like the oppressor, maybe the boot won’t hit them as hard.

But as one user put it:

“He may be white and he may be conservative but that’s not gonna stop him from being one of the ‘homegrowns’ Trump goes after.”

This moment? It’s performance art. It’s satire by accident. It’s a reminder that queerness doesn’t exempt you from delusion—it just makes it fabulously baffling.

So here’s to you, Alex: verse, fun-sized, and full of contradictions. May your ears remain uncut, your drinks strong, and your political takes… slightly less televised next time.