Major Brands Ditched Pride: The Quiet Decline from Big Businesses

It’s a punch in the gut for anyone who’s ever relied on corporate Pride posts as a litmus test for LGBTQ+ inclusion. The once ubiquitous rainbow logos and Pride month celebrations from major brands are starting to feel like a distant memory, as many companies are scaling back or entirely abandoning their public displays of support for the LGBTQ+ community. Whether this is a sign of growing hostility or a more calculated strategic retreat, the implications for both the corporate world and LGBTQ+ rights are deeply troubling.

Corporate Backpedaling: The Numbers Don’t Lie

A deep dive into social media trends from some of the biggest UK and US companies tells a chilling story. A Guardian analysis of 20 major corporations reveals that mentions of Pride on social media have dropped by a staggering 92% in just two years. In 2023, companies like AstraZeneca, Unilever, and HSBC were still proudly sharing their support for Pride events, but by 2025, those posts became rarer than a unicorn sighting.

This decline isn’t limited to just one side of the Atlantic. The US is following suit with companies like Alphabet, Amazon, and Apple cutting back on their Pride posts by 54% from 2023 to 2025. The sharpest contrast? Apple, still one of the most visible brands in the LGBTQ+ advocacy space, is the only company to buck this disheartening trend, with a 22% increase in Pride-related content.

The Role of Politics: Fear, Politics, and Pride

This corporate retreat is not happening in a vacuum. In the US, the political climate is playing a major role. Since 2025, former President Trump signed a series of executive orders undoing federal diversity and inclusion programs, setting a tone of fear and uncertainty among businesses. With rising threats against LGBTQ+ rights globally, many corporations are recalibrating their public stances, unwilling to risk the wrath of conservative backlash or potentially toxic responses on platforms like X (formerly Twitter).

Simon Blake, CEO of Stonewall, put it bluntly: in a world where LGBTQ+ people are feeling less safe and welcome, companies need to be sending strong signals of support. But here’s the rub—those signals should go beyond a rainbow flag and a hashtag. As Blake points out, it’s the actions taken every single day, not just during Pride month, that truly reflect a company’s commitment to inclusion.

A Corporate Crisis or a Necessary Reset?

The debate is complicated. On the one hand, there’s a valid argument that some companies may simply be scaling back on symbolic gestures, opting for a more nuanced approach that focuses on creating inclusive environments year-round. Paul Sesay, founder of the Inclusive Top 50 UK Employers, argues that the reduction in DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) budgets has disproportionately affected LGBTQ+ networks within companies. If this is a reset to focus on true equality, maybe it’s a necessary move.

On the other hand, this corporate backpedaling can easily be interpreted as an erosion of support at a time when the LGBTQ+ community needs it most. “Is the environment more hostile for people? Yes,” Blake admits. “Is there a global rollback of LGBT rights? Yes.” The decision to pull back from Pride celebrations sends a chilling message to those already facing increasing hostility: You’re on your own.

Walking the Walk: Is Corporate Pride Truly Dead?

Of course, not every company is turning its back on Pride. Brands like HSBC have pledged to continue supporting the LGBTQ+ community, albeit less loudly. In fact, HSBC, which had one of the highest volumes of Pride posts in 2023, still maintains a robust internal Pride network. Their social media activity may have dipped, but their ongoing commitment to inclusion is evident in other ways.

The challenge, however, is that the signal companies send is no longer as clear as it once was. When corporate Pride posts were ubiquitous, it was easy to feel seen. Now, with major players backing down, it’s hard not to wonder if we’re witnessing a turning point in corporate accountability—or if Pride will become another relic of the past, remembered only in stories of a time when corporate entities still cared to stand out.

What Does This Mean for Us?

In a way, the question isn’t just about corporate behavior—it’s about how the LGBTQ+ community responds. We’re facing a time when we need to hold these companies accountable, demanding that their actions align with their words, regardless of the number of social media posts. Will we let this slow retreat define the future, or will we continue to push forward, ensuring that businesses—whether big or small—remain true allies, even when the spotlight dims?

As corporations shift away from Pride-centric messages, we must remember: just like Pride itself, true inclusion isn’t a one-off event—it’s a commitment. Let’s make sure we don’t let these companies off the hook too easily.

