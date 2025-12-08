Tristan Schukraft Turns Provincetown Into a Queer Paradise

Provincetown is where Tristan Schukraft is making his first big move, but he’s far from stopping there. This gay mogul is out here playing chess while the rest of us are stuck on checkers, making waves not just in queer luxury but in iconic hotspots like Provincetown and Wilton Manors. From snapping up landmark properties to creating unforgettable spaces, Schukraft is leaving his colorful mark on the LGBTQ+ community, one fabulous property at a time.

The Crown & Anchor: From Legendary to Luxe

In December 2025, Schukraft’s Tryst Hospitality scooped up The Crown & Anchor, Provincetown’s legendary landmark. This isn’t just a purchase—it’s a commitment to keeping the soul of Provincetown alive. With six bars, a restaurant, and a 17-room hotel, this iconic spot has been a home for art, nightlife, and queer pride for decades. Now, it’s stepping into a new era as The Tryst Provincetown, blending its rich history with Schukraft’s signature brand of luxury.

As Schukraft himself said, “There’s nowhere in the world like Provincetown. It’s a place where LGBTQ+ people have come for decades to be seen, to create, to fall in love, and to live openly.” He’s not just preserving the past—he’s evolving it, making sure The Crown & Anchor remains a dynamic, inclusive space for the queer community for years to come.

Next Stop: Wilton Manors

But wait, Schukraft’s plans don’t end at Provincetown. His next big project? Wilton Manors—that little slice of queer heaven in Florida. Enter The Tryst Wilton Manors, a luxury gay boutique hotel that will soon grace Wilton Drive. While the deets are still a bit hush-hush, word on the street is it won’t be part of the stalled Shoppes of Wilton Manors development, but instead, will land on a mix of properties like Johnsons, Art Frenzie, and Wilton Executive Suites. If all goes according to plan, Wilton Manors is about to get even fiercer.

Bringing the Party Everywhere

Schukraft’s empire isn’t just about Provincetown or Wilton Manors. His global game is strong, with hot spots in Puerto Vallarta, Fire Island, and Rio de Janeiro already in the works. Whether you’re lounging by a pool in Mexico or getting lost in the nightlife of Brazil, Tryst Hospitality isn’t just offering luxury—it’s throwing a worldwide LGBTQ+ lovefest.

And let’s not forget The Abbey in West Hollywood, a cornerstone of queer nightlife, or DS Tequila in Chicago and The Pavilion in Fire Island Pines. For Schukraft, it’s not just about stacking cash; it’s about creating spaces where the LGBTQ+ community can truly feel at home. “Every Tryst property reflects the energy of its community,” he says—and we love that.

Preserving the Legacy, One Drag Show at a Time

What sets Schukraft apart from other moguls is his deep respect for queer culture. While updating The Crown & Anchor, Schukraft is focused on keeping the magic alive. Drag shows, live performances, and the iconic venues that made The Crown legendary will remain, while new, exciting elements are added to keep things fresh. It’s about evolving a classic without selling out—and Schukraft is nailing it.

But it’s not just about updating a few spaces—Schukraft’s vision extends to re-energizing entire queer communities. Whether it’s The Tryst Pool Club on Fire Island or revitalizing local events, Schukraft is making sure LGBTQ+ people everywhere feel seen, celebrated, and ready to party.

A Legacy of Impact

With Schukraft’s fingers in so many queer pies, it’s clear he’s not here to just play the game—he’s rewriting the rules. His investments in queer destinations are reshaping the LGBTQ+ travel and hospitality scene. And as his empire expands, Schukraft’s vision for Tryst Hospitality becomes even clearer: queer culture, elevated with care, can thrive in every corner of the globe.

So, the real question is: where will Schukraft go next? Which queer hotspot is he going to revolutionize first? We can’t wait to find out.

