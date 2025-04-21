LGBTQ+ Rights Advocacy NYC: How Dr. Carla Smith Is Leading Change

In the wake of shifting political tides, LGBTQ+ rights advocacy has become more crucial than ever. The LGBTQ+ community faces unprecedented challenges that threaten hard-won rights. Under the Trump administration, Executive Orders targeting transgender rights and rolling back protections have heightened concerns among LGBTQ+ Americans. Dr. Carla Smith, the first person of color to lead the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City, is uniquely positioned to address these pressing issues.

With over 25 years of experience advocating for social equity, Dr. Smith’s leadership at the Center is critical, and her focus on enhancing shelter access for transgender survivors of intimate partner violence exemplifies her dedication to protecting marginalized communities.

As threats to LGBTQ+ rights loom, Dr. Smith emphasizes the urgency of the Center’s mission. The potential rollback of protections for LGBTQ+ employees and access to healthcare underscores the need for resilience and action now within the community.

To gain deeper insights into her views and experiences in LGBTQ+ rights advocacy in NYC, Dr. Carla Smith shared her insights with Instinct contributing writer Corey Andrew.

Here are the highlights:

What motivated you to take on the CEO role at the NYC LGBT Community Center?

My decision to step into the role of CEO at The Center is deeply rooted in my lifelong dedication to social services and my unwavering commitment to equity and inclusion within the LGBTQ+ community. My paternal grandmother, Nana, who always left an extra seat open at her table, instilled in me the value of creating spaces for everyone where they felt welcomed and cared for—a lesson that has guided me throughout my career.

The Center remains a national model for effective LGBTQ+ advocacy in NYC and across the country, driving policy change and community empowerment., and at this pivotal moment, its role is more vital than ever. I feel a profound responsibility to strengthen its impact, particularly in ensuring that all communities have equitable access to the support and resources they deserve.

As the first CEO of color in The Center’s history, this role is both a privilege and a deeply personal calling. It allows me to carry forward my grandmother’s legacy, leverage my lived experience, and work to ensure that every member of our community feels seen, valued, and represented in our mission.

How do recent political changes impact your work at the Center?**

Recent political shifts have intensified the challenges facing our LGBTQ+ community, but they have also reinforced The Center’s unwavering commitment to advocacy, empowerment, and care. Our mission remains steadfast: to empower LGBTQ+ people and help them lead healthy, successful lives.

We are especially focused on the direct impact of policy changes on transgender and gender-nonconforming people, people living with HIV, and LGBTQ+ people of color, who are disproportionately affected by harmful legislation and systemic inequities. From attacks on gender-affirming care to barriers in healthcare access and ongoing racial and social disparities, we are actively responding with our programs, services, and advocacy to ensure that we continue to meet these urgent needs.

At The Center, we refuse to be passive observers. We are mobilizing our community, strengthening partnerships, and amplifying the voices of those most impacted. Now more than ever, our work is not just about providing support—it’s about ensuring that every LGBTQ+ person has the resources, respect, and rights they deserve.

Can you discuss the importance of allyship with the transgender community?

I’ve always believed that there’s no space between our letters —our transgender siblings have been instrumental in shaping the LGBTQ+ movement from the very beginning. Yet today, we are witnessing an alarming rise in attacks, discrimination, and legislation aimed at stripping transgender people of their rights. Now more than ever, it’s critical that we amplify transgender voices, stand in solidarity, and take meaningful action to defend their dignity and freedoms.

At The Center, we are deeply committed to this fight. We work closely with elected officials, community partners, transgender leaders and other members of our community to advocate for resources and policies that protect and uplift transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals in New York City. Our commitment also extends beyond local advocacy. We proudly joined the San Francisco AIDS Foundation v. Trump lawsuit, led by Lambda Legal, to challenge executive orders that attempt to erase transgender people from public life, undermine equity-focused initiatives, and restrict federally funded entities from recognizing transgender identities.

Allyship is not just about support—it is a responsibility. It is a core value of The Center and a fundamental principle for anyone who stands for LGBTQ+ rights. True allyship requires action, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals—as well as all members of our community—have the protections, resources, and respect they deserve.

What specific threats do you see emerging under the current administration?

Under the current administration, we continue to see an escalation of threats to LGBTQ+ rights, particularly targeting transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals, people living with HIV, and LGBTQ+ youth. Efforts to roll back protections, restrict healthcare access, and erase our community from not just federal policies but public life are not just political maneuvers—they are direct attacks on our dignity, safety, and ability to thrive.

These efforts are exacerbated by the wave of anti-trans legislation sweeping across the country, aiming to ban gender-affirming care, restrict access to public spaces, and criminalize the very existence of transgender people. We’re also witnessing attempts to defund critical DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) initiatives, erase LGBTQ+ identities from education, and impose restrictions on organizations like ours that support LGBTQ+ individuals.

Additionally, efforts to dismantle HIV prevention and treatment programs pose serious health risks, particularly for communities of color and marginalized populations. These policies ignore decades of public health progress and disproportionately impact those who already face systemic barriers to care.

At The Center, we are not just watching these threats unfold—we are actively fighting back. Through advocacy and direct support services, we remain on the front lines, ensuring that our community is protected, informed, and empowered to resist these harmful policies. The stakes are too high for complacency, and we will not waver in our commitment to justice and equity for all LGBTQ+ people.

How can individuals and organizations take action during these uncertain times?

In uncertain times, it’s natural to feel overwhelmed, but that’s exactly why action is so crucial. Now more than ever, individuals and organizations must stay engaged: connect with local advocacy groups, reach out to elected officials, and participate in protests, marches, and rallies that champion LGBTQ+ rights. Those who seek to roll back our progress are counting on complacency—don’t give them that advantage.

Action doesn’t have to be massive to be meaningful. Show up, speak out, and support the organizations like The Center that are doing the work on the ground. Whether it’s donating, volunteering, or simply having conversations that challenge misinformation, every effort makes a difference.

Most importantly, remember that you are not alone. At The Center, we provide a space for connection and support, offering social groups, events, workshops, and resource fairs to help LGBTQ+ individuals find community and access vital services. Together, we are stronger—and together, we will continue to push forward.

What inspiring stories have you encountered in your role?

Every day at The Center, I am privileged to witness stories of resilience, courage, and community—all of which remind me why this space and work is so vital.

One story that stands out is that of a parent of a transgender person who came to The Center for our Transgender Day of Remembrance Event (TDoR), which is a day to honor and mourn transgender and gender-nonconforming people who have lost their lives to anti-trans violence. This parent came not to just mourn the loss of their son but to celebrate their life. They expressed that they wanted to not only be in community with others who had lost transgender and gender-nonconforming loved ones, but to inform other young people who might be struggling about the Center and the resources we provide.

I’ve also met individuals who have been part of the LGBTQ+ movement for decades—people who fought for our rights long before we had legal protections. Their stories of perseverance in the face of discrimination inspire me to ensure that The Center continues to work to be a place where every generation is supported and celebrated.

These stories—and so many more—fuel my commitment to this work. They are a reminder that The Center is more than just a place; it is a lifeline, a home, and a testament to the power of love and resilience.

How do you see the future of LGBTQ+ rights in America?

The future of LGBTQ+ rights in America is at a crossroads. While we have made incredible progress over the past several decades, we are also witnessing a significant pushback—one that seeks to roll back hard-won protections and silence marginalized voices. The road ahead will not be easy, but I remain hopeful because our community has always been resilient, determined, and unwavering in the fight for justice.

I see a future where we must continue to push forward, not just defending our rights but expanding them. This means securing comprehensive protections for transgender and nonbinary people, ensuring equitable healthcare access, strengthening anti-discrimination laws, and safeguarding LGBTQ+ youth from harmful policies. It also means fostering stronger coalitions—within our community and beyond—and preparing the next generation of leaders because true progress happens when we unite across movements, share information and resources and fight for justice and equality.

At The Center, we are committed to building that future. Through advocacy, education, and direct support, we are working to ensure that every LGBTQ+ person can live freely, safely, and authentically. The fight is far from over. But if history has shown us anything, it’s that when we come together, we are unstoppable.

What role does economic justice play in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights?

LGBTQ+ people, specifically TGNC and BIPOC LGBTQ+ people, face systemic barriers that severely impact their ability to achieve economic stability and prosperity, including employment discrimination, wage disparities, and unequal access to resources. A significant amount of LGBTQ+ people are also facing housing insecurity. Economic justice is inseparable from social justice in the LGBTQ+ movement because it addresses the foundational needs that enable people to live with dignity and exercise their rights. Fighting for fair wages, equal opportunities, and housing stability creates an environment where LGBTQ+ individuals can thrive, empowering them to advocate for their full rights. When people have access to economic security, they are better positioned to live authentically and participate in the fight for broader social change, including racial, gender, and sexual justice.

What message do you have for allies who want to support the LGBTQ+ community?

Learn about the challenges our community faces, and understand what your role is in helping us fight them. Uplift the voices of the most marginalized in our community, share their stories, and support the individuals and organizations fighting for human rights. Staying engaged and connected allows you to stay up to date on our community’s ever-changing needs. We need your support now more than ever. With your help, we will win this fight.

What legacy do you hope to leave as a leader in the DEI space?

As a leader at The Center, I hope to leave behind a legacy of genuine transformation and empowerment for all marginalized communities, including all identities within the LGBTQ+ spectrum. My goal is to create systems and environments that not only recognize but actively support and uplift those who have historically been left behind—particularly transgender/gender non-conforming (TGNC) people and Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC).

I also want my leadership to be marked by transparency, accountability, and a commitment to building bridges across differences. I want to leave knowing that during our time together we worked to ensure there are truly “no spaces between our letters.” I hope that our work and ways of walking through this world inspires others to create and maintain spaces that are affirming and welcoming, so everyone has a seat at the table.

Dr. Carla Smith stands as a beacon of hope and leadership in the evolving landscape of LGBTQ+ rights. Her unwavering commitment to social equity and proactive approach to advocacy make her an essential voice for the community. As we navigate the challenges ahead, the leadership of individuals like Dr. Smith is crucial in creating a more inclusive and equitable future for all.

Thank you, Dr. Smith, for your dedication and for inspiring us to take meaningful action to support our LGBTQ+ rights.

More information can be found at The Center’s Website