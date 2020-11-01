HOT

Maluma Spreads His Legs + More of This Week’s Hot IG Posts

by
Credit: Maluma Instagram

We are treating our fans to a second dosage of yumminess this week! First we did a sexy Halloween recap featuring guys dressed up in next to nothing and now we are back with our usual Instahotties roundup featuring the dreamy Maluma and more! 

Ruben Rod encouraged you to lick his deliciously furry body.

Lucas Cancelier marketed himself in Naples. 

View this post on Instagram

Flex Friday!! 🎃

A post shared by Moe (@moe_bear89) on

Our newest Instinct Hottie Moe Cooper enjoyed a Flex Friday. 

Maluma spread his legs. 

Colby Jansen channeled a very sexy wrestler.

Tan France put his Christmas tree up (already).

J. McGee looked heavenly.

Sean O’Donnell rocked a grey tank top.

Fran Alvarado looked too cute for words.

Jephthah Lawson chilled with his adorable pup.

What do you think?