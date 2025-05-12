If you haven’t already fallen under Manuel Kornisiuk’s spell, get ready — because this Argentinian-born, Sydney-based singer, songwriter, actor, model, influencer, and full-time daddy (his words, but also ours now) is about to make your TV screen sizzle. After charming audiences in the gloriously camp 2023 LGBTQIA+ thriller-comedy The Winner Takes All, Kornisiuk is sliding into something a little skimpier — as the newest member of the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 Pit Crew!

Photo Credit: @manuelkornisiuk

Yes, that’s right. The man who gave us Hunter Rodriguez, the unapologetically sultry star of The Winner Takes All, is back and bringing those jawlines, abs, and cheeky smirks to the Werk Room. And frankly? The Werk Room isn’t ready — but we are.

Of course, Kornisiuk isn’t just eye candy (though trust us, the candy is very sweet). His music career is taking flight just as quickly as his shirt comes off on Instagram. His latest tracks — Overstimulated, So Far, and Chills — have collectively racked up over 100K streams on Spotify. And if you’ve seen his socials (you have, don’t lie), you know he’s often caught shirtless and jamming out to his own tunes, radiating that cool, confident energy we’re all desperately trying to manifest this year.

Photo Credit: @manuelkornisiuk

“You might have clicked for the thirst traps, but I know you definitely stayed for the vibes and the tunes,” as we like to say — and honestly, Manuel might agree. Back in April, in an interview with Grindr, he opened up about his deep connection to music:

“Music has always been a safe space for me, it’s where I get to understand what I’m feeling.”

And when it comes to love? Oh, he’s a softie. In a candid chat with YouTuber Jake Jonez, Kornisiuk dished on gay relationships, confirming that he’s “been married, has been divorced,” and is now happily partnered with his Australian beau of nearly two and a half years. “I’ve always been a relationship-oriented guy,” he shared — and somewhere, 230,000 Instagram followers sighed dreamily into their phones.

Photo Credit: @manuelkornisiuk

More importantly, Kornisiuk isn’t just about being cute and catchy — he’s about showing up and standing proud. “In this situation, we need to be loud, and we need to show ourselves. Be proud of it,” he said, speaking about proudly waving the gay flag while chasing his music dreams.

So, if you can’t get enough of Manúk (join the club), you can catch him flexing, flirting, and flaunting in the Pit Crew on Drag Race Season 10, follow his adventures on Instagram at @manuelkornisiuk, or bop along with his tracks on Spotify, and cheeky TikToks at @manukmusic_.

Trust us — you’ll want front row seats for this glow-up.