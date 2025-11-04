The Gay Genius Behind Kpop’s ‘Golden’: Mark Sonnenblick

“We’re going up, up, up, it’s our moment!” If those words just popped into your head like a serotonin explosion, congratulations — you’ve officially been blessed by Mark Sonnenblick. Whether you’ve belted Golden in the shower, mouthed it dramatically in traffic, or let it soundtrack your treadmill strut, you’re hearing the work of one of pop’s brightest queer creatives.

Mark Sonnenblick — an openly gay songwriter, lyricist, and composer — is the lyrical mind behind nearly every track in K-Pop Demon Hunters, the animated musical that has taken both Netflix and TikTok by storm. Teaming up with Ejae and Blackpink’s own Teddy Park, Sonnenblick helped craft a soundtrack that’s part earworm, part emotional exorcism.

“I wanted the songs to stand alone as real pop hits,” Sonnenblick said, and mission accomplished — Golden and Soda Pop have done just that. The latter became a viral TikTok dance trend, while Golden has emerged as a bona fide queer anthem — a glittery blend of empowerment, self-discovery, and heart-thumping melody.

But beyond its catchy hooks and high-octane production, Golden holds a surprisingly deep emotional core. Sonnenblick revealed that it was actually the last song written for the film after six earlier attempts to nail the perfect vibe.

“In one version, the pre-chorus was less yearning,” he explained. “But by the final version, it became about showing who you really are — about stepping into your light.”

Within the movie, that lyric takes on a whole new layer of meaning. The film’s protagonist, Rumi, hides her half-demon identity while singing “No more hiding.” The irony hits hard — and beautifully mirrors the queer experience of concealing one’s true self.

When Sonnenblick’s Lyrics Hit Different

It’s no wonder K-Pop Demon Hunters has been widely interpreted as queer-coded. Beneath its bubblegum visuals and supernatural chaos lies a moving allegory for identity, shame, and the journey toward self-acceptance. Rumi’s inner struggle feels instantly relatable to anyone who’s ever felt the need to dim their light to fit in.

And knowing that an out gay songwriter helped shape that story? Even better. Sonnenblick’s voice adds authenticity and heart — giving the LGBTQ+ community yet another reason to see themselves in pop culture’s most unexpected places.

So while K-Pop Demon Hunters may not scream “queer story” at first glance, its messages of acceptance and empowerment make it one of the most delightfully resonant animated musicals in years.

A Sequel on the Horizon

Rumor has it a sequel — K-Pop Demon Hunters 2 — is already in development, with a projected 2027 release. Until then, the gays (and everyone else with good taste) can keep streaming “Golden” on repeat. Because, honestly, when the beat drops and the chorus hits, it feels like more than just a pop song — it feels like pride itself.

