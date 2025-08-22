Kim Mingyu of SEVENTEEN is back at it again—ruining our self-control one Calvin Klein campaign at a time.

The K-pop heartthrob, already known for making Carats (Seventeen fans) lose their cool with just a selfie, has returned as one of Calvin Klein’s brand ambassadors. The result? A photoshoot that has everyone collectively gasping, sweating, and maybe even Googling gym memberships.

The campaign is simple but deadly effective: Mingyu in denim. That’s it. No gimmicks, no fuss—just his sculpted physique, glowing tan, and the kind of effortless confidence that makes you forget how to form full sentences.

If his February Calvin Klein shoot was already a knockout, somehow this one turned the heat up even higher. Seriously, I don’t know how he manages to keep one-upping himself, but here we are, trying to recover.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) didn’t just react—they went full-on anatomy professors. Screenshots of Mingyu flexing turned into impromptu “Name That Muscle” lessons, as if his torso were part of a med school exam. His jawline? Sharp enough to slice cheese. His abs? A certified cheese grater. Calvin Klein really gave us an anatomy class disguised as a denim campaign, and everyone is eating it up.

Of course, Mingyu isn’t just an unreal body in jeans. With 16.7 million Instagram followers, he keeps fans updated with snippets of his life—photos from his travels, dance clips, endorsements, and those casual posts that rack up millions of likes without even trying. He’s the kind of star who can look intimidatingly perfect in a photoshoot one moment and then turn around and melt your heart in a vlog the next.

And speaking of what’s next—Mingyu’s not slowing down anytime soon. He’s gearing up for a comeback this September alongside fellow SEVENTEEN member S. Coups. (For the uninitiated, “comeback” in K-pop land doesn’t mean they left—it just means new music is on the way.) Later this year, he’ll also be hitting the stage again with the rest of SEVENTEEN for their concert tour. Translation: more chances for Carats to scream their lungs out and possibly cry in the same breath.

What makes Mingyu so magnetic isn’t just the perfect combo of towering height, sharp visuals, and gym-sculpted body—it’s the contrast. Offstage, in vlogs or behind-the-scenes clips, he comes across as sweet, funny, and just a little dorky (okay, maybe a lot).

@calvinklein And that’s a wrap! MINGYU celebrated his birthday on set with Calvin Klein. ♬ original sound – Calvin Klein

That adorable personality somehow makes his Calvin Klein persona even more dangerous, because how do you reconcile a man who giggles in group videos with the same man who looks like a Greek statue brought to life in denim? The whiplash is real.

At the end of the day, Kim Mingyu’s latest Calvin Klein campaign is more than a thirst trap (though it’s absolutely that too). It’s proof of his star power, his ability to command attention with just a glance, and his talent for keeping fans hooked whether he’s singing, dancing, or just existing in front of a camera.

Carats, buckle up—it looks like Mingyu season is far from over.