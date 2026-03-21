REVIEW: Mark William Dreams Big — and Delivers

A STAR-STUDDED NIGHT AT THE GREEN ROOM 42

On March 14, rising Broadway talent Mark William didn’t just perform at The Green Room 42 — he delivered the kind of thrilling, confident cabaret evening that signals a star stepping fully into his moment.

And the buzz in the room was unmistakable.

The audience was packed with some of Broadway’s most influential names — a powerful show of support that spoke volumes about William’s growing reputation in the theater community. Among those spotted in the crowd were five-time Tony Award–winning director-choreographer Susan Stroman, six-time Tony Award–winning costume designer William Ivey Long, Grammy-winning songwriter and Drama Desk winning writer of Harmony Bruce Sussman, Broadway legend Baayork Lee, television star Geneva Carr, acclaimed director Jeff Calhoun, iconic Broadway illustrator Frank ‘Fraver’ Verlizzo, RuPaul’s Drag Race favorite Alexis Michelle, and Broadway and Disney standout Jelani Remy. For a young performer to draw that kind of crowd isn’t just flattering — it’s a sign the industry is paying attention.

The evening began with a lush overture arranged by musical director Matthew Lowy, immediately setting a polished tone for the night. William then burst into the playful pairing of “It’s You Again” and “Love Is In The Air,” bringing an easy charisma that instantly connected with the room.

From the start, William demonstrated what makes him such a compelling performer: a rich, expressive voice combined with a genuine love of storytelling through song.

He moved seamlessly into “You’d Better Love Me,” delivering the number with charm and theatrical flair before turning inward with his own “Wherever We Land,” a thoughtful original that showcased his emerging voice as a songwriter.

One of the evening’s most touching moments came with “Home” from The Wiz, which William performed with warmth and sincerity, grounding the show in emotional honesty.

The energy soared again during a dazzling Peter Allen medley featuring “Arthur’s Theme,” “If You Were Wondering,” and the electrifying “Not The Boy Next Door.” It was theatrical, joyful, and bursting with Broadway bravado — a moment that clearly thrilled the crowd.

William then shifted gears with a sultry, confident take on “Feeling Good,” proving he can command a classic with style. His own “Open The Door” offered a quieter, reflective contrast, allowing the audience to lean into the intimacy cabaret does best.

The emotional centerpiece arrived with “When I Look At You,” delivered with impressive vocal control and heartfelt sincerity. The playful “Let’s Make Love” followed, bringing a welcome dose of classic Kander and Ebb sparkle.

The second half leaned further into William’s original work — and it’s here that his artistic ambition becomes especially clear.

“Power Of My Name,” “What Am I Into,” and “A Wild Affair” hinted at the larger theatrical storytelling William is developing as a writer, blending Broadway sensibility with contemporary musical influences.

Then came one of the night’s standout moments: “Music That Makes Me Dance.” William approached the beloved standard with elegance and restraint, letting the lyric and melody do the emotional heavy lifting.

From there, he launched into the soaring “Let Me Be Your Star,” a number that felt almost autobiographical for a performer clearly on the rise.

For the finale, William delivered a powerful rendition of “If I Can Dream.” The song’s message of hope and determination made for a stirring conclusion, earning a rousing ovation from the packed room.

Directed by Preston and Richard Ridge and supported by a superb band — Matthew Lowy on piano, Jonathan Ward on drums, Sam Zerna on bass, David Cinquegrana on guitar, Christian Marrero on trumpet, and Olivia Hughart on sax — the show moved with effortless musical precision.

But perhaps the most telling moment of the evening wasn’t a single song.

It was the sight of so many Broadway legends gathered in one room to watch a young performer they clearly believe in.

After a night like this, one thing is certain: Mark William isn’t just dreaming big.

He’s well on his way to making those dreams come true.

Mark William: Come Croon with Me

Rob’s latest exclusives and insider reporting can be found at robshuter.substack.com

His forthcoming novel, It Started With A Whisper, is now available for pre-order. The book follows four ambitious entertainment insiders who land coveted jobs on a struggling D-list cable morning show built entirely around celebrity gossip. Hired to expose the secrets of the famous, they soon discover the real story is inside the studio — because each of them is hiding something explosive. In a world where “today’s gossip is tomorrow’s news,” the biggest scandal may be their own.