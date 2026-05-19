Matteo Lane’s Speedo Shirtless Selfie Is a Worldwide Tease

Matteo Lane’s new speedo and workout pics prove touring the world does the body good—and he is serving every inch. The 39-year-old isn’t letting his relentless stand-up schedule stop him from keeping his body sculpted, tight, and absolutely thirst-worthy.

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Matteo’s Selfie Game: Legendary

Lane shared a selfie rockin’ a colorful itty-bitty swimsuit that leaves little to the imagination, showing off curves and angles that are dangerously easy to get lost in. The man knows exactly how to work the camera—and our pulses. The pic was so flawlessly crafted that the swimwear brand re-shared it, noting the exact swimsuit he’s barely wearing. No doubt it’s about to sell out… because let’s be real, who wouldn’t want a piece of that?

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Touring Europe, Serving Looks

After headlining in Bologna, Italy, Matteo is strutting his way to Milan and Palermo, then off to Barcelona, Antwerp, and Hamburg. And if you can’t make it to one of his shows, don’t worry—he’s already seduced your screen with his 2025 Hulu comedy special Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special. Since then, his days have been packed with nonstop flying, performing, and of course… teasing.

Rome: Sun, Fun, and Fantasies

Before Europe, he soaked in the sun (and our fantasies) in Rome, one of his favorite cities. And when this leg wraps, he’s off to Mexico City for a co-headlining show with Atsuko Okatsuka. Americans will get a taste soon enough in Provincetown and Atlantic City this August, and then Matteo will continue to tease across Europe and back through the U.S. in the fall. Jet lag? That’s for us mere mortals—we’re just here drooling.

But the real story? It’s the thirst traps. That jawline, those arms, that perfectly toned torso, and yes… that itty-bitty swimsuit—Matteo Lane is a full-blown, globe-trotting fantasy. And we are here, taking notes, fans, and maybe a little breath.