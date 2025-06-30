Matteo Lane Is the Gay Comedian Aging Like a Fine Wine

Comedian, singer, and certified thirst trap Matteo Lane just reminded the world that turning 39 can be a full-body celebration. In a photo posted to Instagram, the openly gay performer is seen flexing poolside in a black and yellow speedo that screams “X-Men meets gay vacation energy,” with the caption:

“It’s my bday – Im 39! 🎂🎉”

And listen, we don’t know what’s tighter—his core or his comedic timing.

Matteo Lane isn’t just showing skin—he’s showing what it means to be joyfully, unapologetically queer in public. Born and raised in Illinois, Lane has become one of the most visible out-and-proud gay comedians working today. A trained opera singer and former oil painter (he’s basically a Renaissance twunk), he pivoted to stand-up and built a following with his razor-sharp wit, keen cultural takes, and stories that could only come from someone who’s had both an Italian grandmother and a Grindr date ghost him mid-espresso.

His comedic resume includes Netflix’s The Comedy Lineup, appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show, and his Netflix-hosted series Inside Joke with Matteo Lane. He’s sold out shows around the globe and is known for mixing jokes with jaw-dropping vocals, reminding us all he’s just as comfortable belting a Whitney ballad as he is roasting toxic exes.

And the best part? There’s even more Lane to love coming soon.

On May 16, Matteo dropped his first hour-long comedy special, The Al Dente Special, on Hulu. It’s equal parts pasta, punchlines, and pride—a delicious showcase of his unique comedy style that weaves in queerness, culture, and carb-loving chaos. If you’ve ever wanted to laugh while also feeling extremely seen (and maybe a little hungry), this special is a must-watch.

So yes, Matteo Lane is gay. Gay as hell. And proud of it.

At 39, he’s not just flexing muscles—he’s flexing queer joy, authenticity, and the kind of career glow-up that proves: being yourself is always in season (and speedo).

Happy birthday, Matteo. You’re aging like a fine Chianti—strong, full-bodied, and best enjoyed shirtless.