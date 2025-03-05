Matthew Mitcham on OnlyFans and Overlooked Queer History

Matthew Mitcham, Olympic gold medalist and the first openly gay man to take home gold, is back in the spotlight, but this time, it’s not just about diving into the water. It’s about diving into a whole new pool of opportunities—and a bit of controversy—on OnlyFans.

You may know Matthew Mitcham as the fearless Aussie diver who made waves in 2008, when he earned a gold medal in the 10-meter platform event at the Beijing Olympics. But as Mitcham told host Jon Dean in a candid chat on the All Out podcast, his life since those aquatic triumphs has been full of deep dives into both personal and professional waters.

In the All Out clip, Mitcham opens up about his decision to launch an OnlyFans channel—a platform known for its, shall we say, more provocative content. But, in true Mitcham fashion, he approached the venture with a blend of humor and practicality. “I spent 20 something years investing in my body,” he says. “Why not try and get some dividends out of that?”

Mitcham acknowledges the complexities of maintaining a mainstream media career while managing an OnlyFans account—especially one that, despite being described as artistic rather than explicitly pornographic, still carries the weight of societal stigma. “Who wants to have a TV presenter who’s also a porn star?” Mitcham quips, reflecting the double-edged sword of living authentically while being constrained by expectations. It’s a struggle that many LGBTQ+ public figures face—balancing what the world expects of them with who they truly are.

And speaking of balancing acts, Mitcham’s candid reflections also include some unsung truths about his own place in queer history—especially when compared to British diver Tom Daley. While Daley’s coming out was met with an outpouring of support, Mitcham’s groundbreaking gold medal and his role as the first openly gay Olympian has somehow been overshadowed.

Mitcham doesn’t shy away from the difficult question of why the public reaction—and the brand support—seemed so much warmer for Daley. In his words, “Tom Daley is a really safe bet.” From his marketable looks to his inspirational story and squeaky-clean image, Daley became the poster child for mainstream LGBTQ+ visibility. “Right from the very beginning, [Tom] captured the hearts of not only the nation but the world,” Mitcham says. “He’s extremely successful, has an amazing story, and has his head on his shoulders.”

While Daley’s image seems like a marketers’ dream, Mitcham was often portrayed as the more complicated figure. His personal struggles, including being open about past drug use, placed him in a different—and sometimes less commercially favorable—light. Still, Mitcham holds no resentment toward Daley’s success. Instead, he points out the important distinction between their two journeys, one that deserves to be highlighted more in queer history.

“I’ve had a very different story,” Mitcham explains. “I’m not the same easy sell. I’m not the same packaged deal that people are used to seeing in mainstream media.”

This acknowledgment is crucial. Mitcham’s gold medal win was a groundbreaking moment for queer visibility in sports, but it was framed through a lens that, at the time, didn’t fully embrace the complexities of his identity. Mitcham didn’t get the same cookie-cutter story that Daley did. And yet, in his raw honesty and unapologetic approach to living authentically, he blazed a trail in his own right.

As queer representation in the media continues to grow, Mitcham’s story serves as a reminder that there’s not just one “right” way to be visible. While Daley is often held up as the golden standard, it’s essential to remember that every queer athlete, artist, or public figure has their own journey—one that may not always be neatly packaged or easily marketed, but is no less valid.

So, here’s to Matthew Mitcham. The diver who defied expectations, the Olympian who made history, and now, the content creator who’s showing us all that there’s more than one way to get dividends from the body, heart, and story you’ve worked so hard to build.

You can listen to the full interview on Spotify or watch below.