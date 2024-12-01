Maxwell Caulfield is Still Sexy and Charming as Ever at 65

Charming and debonair Maxwell Caulfield just turned 65 this month and he still manages to make us all swoon after seeing him strip alongside Chad Michael Murray in the latest holiday offering by Netflix–The Merry Gentlemen.

Fans of the British actor probably know him as Michael from Grease 2 where he starred opposite Michelle Pfeiffer in the 1982 cult classic sequel. Although the movie wasn’t as popular as its predecessor, the sequel slowly gained momentum after the younger generation discovered the film in VHS tapes and DVDs, giving Grease 2 its cult classic status.

Photo Credit: @gr8erdays

Since debuting in film through Grease 2, Caulfield starred in a number of widely popular shows like Dynasty, Beverly Hills 90210, The Colbys, Murder She Wrote, The Boys Next Door (with Charlie Sheen), Pam & Tommy, and a whole lot more. He even had a pretty memorable guest starring role in Modern Family where he played Claire Dunphy’s (Julie Bowen) old college professor with whom she had a fling with.

Photo Credit: @VipMrgee

At 65, Michael is unsurprisingly still fit and buff, showing off his years worth of hard work while stripping down merrily in The Merry Gentlemen. In the movie, one of the original, and younger strippers becomes injured. In need of a quick replacement, Chad Michael-Murray’s character asks for the help of Danny (played by Michael) to step-in for the team. Once on stage, Michael–well, Danny–looks like a complete natural dancing shirtless with just his suspenders and pants on. The ladies swoon and holler as Danny teasingly takes off the suspenders while he dances and saves the day. A nice little Holiday treat for Maxwell’s fans throughout the decades!

Advertisement

Maxwell Caulfield has been happily married to British-American actress Juliet Mills since 1980, and together, they share two wonderful children from Juliet’s previous marriage. As for Maxwell’s latest work, don’t forget to stream The Merry Gentlemen on Netflix! It’s like watching Magic Mike—but with a festive, holiday twist. You’re in for some charming fun!

Check out the trailer for The Merry Gentlemen and stream it on Netflix to watch Maxwell Caulfield channel his merry dancer persona, Danny—proving he can still bring the charm and hasn’t lost his touch!