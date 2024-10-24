Meet Instagram’s Out Fitness Hottie: Personal Trainer Colton Ranson

As the year wraps up, it’s the perfect time to jump on the fitness train—and if you need someone to inspire you, look no further than Colton Ranson. Whether you’re looking to break a sweat or just scroll through his Instagram for motivation, he’s got you covered! Meet the hot personal trainer who is going to whip you into shape in no time, and he would like to know–”How’s the view?“

Based in sunny San Diego, Colton is a health and fitness coach and the mastermind behind ColtFitness, a training program he personally launched in 2017. According to Colton, his program guarantees results by focusing on science-backed methods to help clients achieve their fitness goals.

On Instagram, Colton gives us a glimpse of his intense training sessions—and trust me, it shows! With a bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science and a minor in nutrition from Arizona State University, he’s been passionate about fitness from day one, combining his academic knowledge with a love for wellness.

And of course, Colton doesn’t just talk the talk—his Instagram showcases his incredibly fit physique and his fitness philosophy, which focuses on balancing travel, workouts, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, no matter where you are.

Colton isn’t just all about science and reps—he also knows how to let loose and have some fun! Whether he’s throwing it back with his toned tush or vibing to some killer party beats, you can bet his friends are hyping him up in the background. It’s not all about the gym because, sometimes, a good time is the best workout! Check out Colton party trick in his leotard shorts!

Oh, and if you’re wondering if he’s single, it looks like Colton is off the market. Here he is with @obey__it, who is also equally gorgeous by the way, shirtless and with their tongues out in the open having a nice little sunny day outdoors!

Check out more of his steamiest posts below and see Colton bring the heat with every post:

Colton really adores his leotard shorts:

