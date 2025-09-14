Meet the Hot New Couple Making Waves on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’!

It’s not every day that a soap opera makes history — but The Bold and the Beautiful is doing just that. With Harrison Cone joining the cast, the show will introduce its first-ever gay male couple, making television history. Cone is set to portray an aspiring designer, arriving at Forrester Creations on September 16. His character will be in a relationship with Remy Pryce, played by Christian Weissmann, and their on-screen romance will culminate in the show’s first-ever gay male kiss.

While the name of Cone’s character remains under wraps, what we do know is that he has ties to a major B&B character, adding to the drama and intrigue that fans expect from the world of Forrester Creations.

Harrison Cone: A Rising Star

Cone is no stranger to TV audiences. The Colorado-born actor has appeared in a range of projects, including The Summer I Turned Pretty where he played Davis, Hacks, and American Horror Stories. He’s also had roles in shows like Superstore and Stage Fright, and starred in indie films such as I Wish You All the Best and The Spookies. This marks his first appearance in a daytime soap, and it’s clear he’s ready to bring a new level of excitement to The Bold and the Beautiful.

Before acting, Cone began his career modeling for big-name commercials, appearing in campaigns for Dr. Pepper, Pepsi, and Google. He made his film debut in the drama First Love at the age of 18. Over the years, he’s honed his craft in both television and film, but this role in The Bold and the Beautiful marks a significant shift for him as he steps into the world of soap operas.

Christian Weissmann: Breaking New Ground

Weissmann, who portrays Remy Pryce, has quickly become a fan favorite since joining The Bold and the Beautiful in 2024. He’s already making waves, especially with his recent Daytime Emmy nomination for Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series. Off-screen, Weissmann is not only an actor but also a talented writer, having published essays in the Los Angeles Times and HuffPost. His debut poetry book, Her Him & I, was released in 2024 by Simon & Schuster and explores themes of identity, love, and liberation.

Weissmann’s career began at a young age in Evanston, Illinois, where he developed his love for performing. After starting in local theater, he eventually made his way to Los Angeles, where he has since appeared in high-profile shows like Dear White People, American Housewife, and Saved by the Bell (the Peacock reboot). His role as Nate in Saved by the Bell further cemented his place in entertainment.

In addition to acting, Weissmann is known for his candid storytelling about his personal journey. He came out publicly through an essay in the Los Angeles Times, adding yet another layer of depth to his already multi-faceted career.

The Next Step for This Hot New Pair

With The Bold and the Beautiful making history with its first gay male kiss, all eyes will be on Cone and Weissmann as they bring their characters to life. Fans are eager to see how the chemistry between Cone’s character and Remy Pryce unfolds — especially given the impact of this moment for LGBTQ+ representation on daytime television.

It’s clear that Cone and Weissmann are not only changing the soap world but also contributing to the broader conversation about visibility and representation. And while the kiss is a big deal, it’s the larger shift toward telling authentic queer stories that truly matters.

As we await the big moment on September 16, let’s take a moment to applaud the actors behind the history-making kiss. Their roles are not only groundbreaking in the context of The Bold and the Beautiful, but they also highlight the importance of queer representation in all types of media. It’s about time we saw more love stories like this one.

Source: Cone IMDB, Weissmann IMDB, and Prime Timer