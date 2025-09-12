First-Ever Gay Male Couple Hits ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Soap operas have always been a playground for drama, romance, and the occasional scandal. But in a bold, beautiful move, The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) is about to shake things up in a way that will have viewers talking—and hopefully cheering—when it introduces its first-ever gay male couple, played by Harrison Cone and Christian Weissmann.

Set to debut on September 16, Cone’s character is an aspiring designer (because of course, fashion is always at the heart of B&B drama) who’s not only navigating the cutthroat world of Forrester Creations but also his relationship with Remy Pryce (Weissmann). And for the first time ever, this couple will not just exist on screen—they’ll kiss. Yes, you read that right: The Bold and the Beautiful will be making history with its first gay male on-screen kiss, an iconic moment that promises to leave a lasting impression. Talk about turning up the heat, right?

The identity of Cone’s character is being kept under wraps for now, but insiders are hinting that he will have a special connection to one of the show’s most beloved characters. That means there’s more than just romance brewing in the plot. Could it be a long-lost sibling? A business rival with a hidden agenda? Or—dare we say it—a perfect fit for the heartthrob? We’ll just have to tune in to find out.

This isn’t the first time B&B has made a significant step toward inclusivity. Back in 2012, the soap introduced its first lesbian couple—Karen Spencer (Joanna Johnson) and Danielle (Crystal Chappell), who started as friends before evolving into romantic partners. Then, in 2015, the show shattered barriers again by introducing Maya Avant (Karla Mosley), daytime TV’s first transgender regular character, who even went on to become the first transgender bride in TV history before her exit in 2019.

While B&B has made strides in LGBTQ+ representation, the addition of Cone’s character marks a milestone in the portrayal of same-sex male relationships. It’s one thing to have LGBTQ+ characters exist, but it’s another to see them fully realized in a tender and romantic way that includes the kind of affectionate gestures viewers have come to expect from any soap.

Sure, there have been other gay couples in daytime television—As the World Turns had Luke Snyder and Noah Mayer, while Days of Our Lives brought us the iconic Will Horton and Sonny Kiriakis. Currently, CBS’ Beyond the Gates has a fan-favorite interracial gay couple played by Brandon Claybon and Mike Manning. But this is something different. The Bold and the Beautiful has never been one to shy away from showing the extravagant side of love, whether it’s a 20-carat diamond ring or a lavish wedding in a Beverly Hills mansion. Now, that love is going to look a little more inclusive—and a lot more passionate.

Weissmann, who joined the cast in 2024, has already been making waves with his portrayal of Remy, earning a Daytime Emmy nomination this year in the Emerging Talent category. The Emmys are set to take place on October 17 in Pasadena, and if there’s any justice in the world, he’ll walk away with a trophy to match his talent (and, let’s be real, his dashing good looks).

As for Harrison Cone, the actor is no stranger to major TV moments, with notable roles in Hacks, The Summer I Turned Pretty, and American Horror Stories. But this gig? It’s a whole new level of excitement, and let’s just say the drama fans love is about to get a lot more interesting.

B&B has always been known for its opulent set designs, luxurious fashion, and cliffhanger-worthy drama, but now, it’s setting a precedent for LGBTQ+ visibility on the small screen. By introducing a gay male couple with the depth and tenderness of any heterosexual relationship, the show is proving that love, in all its forms, can be just as compelling—and just as dramatic.

So, get ready for a front-row seat to history. Whether you’re watching for the fashion, the scandal, or, let’s face it, the potential for some juicy moments, the future of The Bold and the Beautiful is looking not just bold and beautiful, but progressive too.

