Netflix’s latest romcom The Royals may be packed with palaces, gowns, and slow-motion glances—but let’s be honest, the real royal treat here is Ishaan Khatter. The 29-year-old Indian actor stars as Prince Aviraaj Singh Maharaj, a dashing heir with a sharp jawline, disarming charm, and just enough brooding to make you want to immediately Google his zodiac sign (he’s a Scorpio, FYI. Make of that what you will).

Photo Credit: @ishaankhatter

While The Royals itself has received mixed reviews, Khatter’s performance has everyone swooning, from die-hard Bollywood stans to newly converted romcom lovers. And who can blame them? With that blend of smolder, sincerity, and “please mess up my royal chambers” energy, Ishaan’s stealing hearts faster than a Netflix binge session.

But don’t mistake him for just another pretty prince.

Photo Credit: @ishaankhatter

Acting runs deep in Ishaan’s DNA. The son of actors Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem, and half-brother to Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan practically grew up in front of the camera. Born on November 1, 1995, he made his debut as a child actor before nabbing his first leading role in Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds in 2017. Critics raved about his raw, emotional portrayal of a young drug dealer, earning him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

Photo Credit: @ishaankhatter

From there, his star only soared. He found mainstream success with Dhadak (2018), then charmed the British crowd with his role in A Suitable Boy (2020), and most recently shared the screen with Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber in Netflix’s thriller miniseries The Perfect Couple (2024). That’s right—Hollywood’s already taken notice.

And if you’re wondering whether this royal fantasy extends to real life—well, let’s just say Khatter knows how to keep fans on their toes. With over 2 million Instagram followers, he’s mastered the art of the soft thirst trap: the occasional shirtless photo that’s more “accidental flex” than full-blown flaunt. Just enough to make you click. Not enough to make you unfollow when your mom walks into the room.

ishaan khatter as aviraaj singh in the royals is actually the whole plot of the series !! pic.twitter.com/otgHLdfrer — 𓅪 (@alfiyastic) May 14, 2025

Oh, and let’s not forget: The Times of India repeatedly listed him in their Most Desirable Men rankings from 2018 through 2020. Desirable then. Unmissable now.

Photo Credit: @ishaankhatter

Whether he’s playing a prince, a rebel, or your new internet crush, Ishaan Khatter’s reign is only just beginning. So, press play on The Royals, pour some wine, and prepare to be smitten.

Long live the prince of our hearts.