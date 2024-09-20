Meet These Ruggedly Sexy and Hot Australian Calendar Firefighters

Who doesn’t love a calendar packed with extremely hot, shirtless, wet, sexy, rugged firefighters? Thanks to Instagram, we get a behind-the-scenes look at the Australian Firefighters‘ latest photoshoot. The firefighters are promoting the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar, raising funds for the Children’s Hospital Foundation and various other charities and burn research projects. Since its debut in 1993, over $3.45 million has been raised.

This year, they’re releasing five different versions, including a ‘Hero’ edition and others featuring horses, koalas, goats, dogs, and cats.

Have you ever wished you were a goat, maybe a koala? If not, the video below might change your mind. The firefighters look like they should be walking into our garden, sans fire, and into our hearts. How are they able to look both adorable and hot at the same time?

Seriously, puppies, cats, and firefighters in one frame? I’d love to buy 50 copies, please!

Walking away from a burning wall has never looked so good. Here they are shirtless and in uniform looking like a campfire snack. Note to self, walk AWAY from the fire.

If you want to help yourself and give to a good cause, you can visit their website over at www.australianfirefighterscalendar.com.

Source: Australian Firefighters Calendar