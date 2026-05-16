Colbert’s Kiss List: From Fallon to Pascal… Who’s Next?

What do we think of Stephen Colbert turning The Late Show into a fully operational kissing timeline? Because one minute he’s swapping a cheeky smooch with Jimmy Fallon, and the next he’s locking lips with everyone’s favorite internet boyfriend, Pedro Pascal. Late-night TV has officially stopped behaving like late-night TV, and nobody seems interested in fixing it.

RELATED: Courtney Act Serves Shirtless Abs and Nipples in Calvin Klein

Pedro Pascal Enters, Requests Kiss Like It’s a Menu Item

The latest entry in Colbert’s increasingly committed “kiss the guests” phase happened when Pascal sat down, pointed to his lips, and essentially turned a talk show appearance into a soft-launch rom-com. The audience didn’t hesitate for even a second. Colbert leaned in, Pascal met him halfway, and suddenly network television was airing something that felt like a dare being accepted in real time.

RELATED: Scenes You’ll Rewind: Full-Frontal Flop Meets Shirtless Thriller

Pedro Pascal asks to Stephen Colbert for a kiss during The Late Show pic.twitter.com/SWj1GuHyXi — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) May 13, 2026

Afterward, Pascal casually admitted, “I got jealous,” referring to Colbert’s earlier on-air kisses with guests including Fallon, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Sally Field. Fully aware, he had accidentally built a recurring segment out of this, replied:

“No need! Anytime. These lips will soon be free.”

Sir. Be serious.

Colbert, Please Explain Your Methodology

This whole sequence actually started during a special late-night crossover episode featuring Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, John Oliver, and Seth Meyers, gathered ahead of the show’s cancellation. During a game segment, the hosts were asked whether they had ever kissed a guest on camera.

Fallon immediately clocked Colbert after noticing the sustained eye contact. “No, I think you just want to make out with me,” Fallon replied, which somehow landed in that rare space between accusation and mutual agreement. Naturally, they kissed.

Fallon later admitted he “didn’t see it coming,” though the audience absolutely did the moment Colbert started staring like he was negotiating international treaties with his face.

Andrew Garfield Just… Happened

And then there’s Andrew Garfield.

farewell to the Stephen Colbert show, thanks for kissing Andrew Garfield on live TV pic.twitter.com/tQd0roS9zu — culture (@notgwendalupe) July 17, 2025

Yes, he made it into the Colbert kiss collection too—at this point it’s less surprising and more like a recurring segment the show forgot to announce. The real question isn’t the kiss anymore, it’s how Stephen Colbert keeps “bagging” this lineup of absolute heartthrobs on live TV like it’s part of the job description. He needs to teach a masterclass, immediately.

Final Verdict: This Show Is No Longer Under Control (In a Good Way)

At this point, The Late Show feels less like traditional late-night television and more like an ongoing experiment in what happens when nobody commits to saying “this might be enough.” And somehow, it keeps working.