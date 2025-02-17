Power, Privilege, and Pasts: The Men of The White Lotus Season 3

Welcome to The White Lotus Season 3, where Mike White’s hit vacation dramedy heads to Thailand’s picturesque island of Koh Samui. If you thought the drama was exclusive to Hawaii and Italy, think again. The stakes are higher, the characters are more complicated, and yes, there’s an entirely new theme song to ruin your chance of ever humming along to the opening credits (sorry, fans of the old tune).

This season, The White Lotus takes things up a notch. There are more characters, more episodes (eight in total), and even more awkward family dynamics than you could ever imagine. To help you keep track of the whirlwind of drama, tension, and tangled relationships, we’ve put together your ultimate guide to the Season 3 cast. Grab your piña colada and settle in—it’s going to be a wild ride.

Timothy Ratliff (Jason Isaacs)

First up, we meet Timothy Ratliff, the patriarch of the Ratliff family. Timothy is a wealthy businessman who’s all about staying connected, whether it’s at the gym or on his phone. But while the rest of the resort is trying to unplug and embrace the island’s serenity, Timothy is struggling to resist his need to constantly check his messages. He seems like a nice guy, but when a few prying journalists start calling, it’s clear that there’s more to him than meets the eye. Is his vacation as peaceful as it seems? Not so much.

Saxon Ratliff (Patrick Schwarzenegger)

Enter Saxon, the eldest of the Ratliff kids. A classic finance bro with a high opinion of himself, Saxon’s main goal for this family vacation isn’t bonding or relaxation. No, Saxon is far more concerned with getting his younger brother, Lochlan, laid. Never one to embrace the Buddhist teachings of Thailand, he’s convinced that the true path to happiness involves money and women — and he’s eager to teach Lochlan that lesson.

Lochlan Ratliff (Sam Nivola)

Then there’s Lochlan, the youngest Ratliff sibling. A high school senior caught in the middle of family chaos, Lochlan’s biggest problem is deciding between Duke and UNC for college. He’s shy, introspective, and, unfortunately, stuck between an older sister who meditates and an older brother who’s more interested in getting drunk and hitting on women than anything remotely spiritual. Poor Lochlan—can he just get a moment of peace?

Rick Hatchett (Walton Goggins)

Rick Hatchett is Chelsea’s older boyfriend, and he’s a man of mystery. Their vacation isn’t exactly a romantic getaway, as Rick’s demeanor is as cold as it is secretive. What’s really going on with Rick? Chelsea is suspicious that he might be in some sort of trouble with the law, especially when he refuses to tell her why they can’t go to Australia. When he becomes fixated on the resort’s owner’s husband, Jim Hollinger, Rick’s motives only become more suspicious. Just how deep does this man’s web of secrets go?

Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong)

Gaitok works as a security guard at the resort, and he’s got a bit of a crush on his coworker Mook. To impress her, he likes to brag about his “exciting” job — though his greatest accomplishment seems to be saving a man from drowning… two years ago. When he’s not guarding the property, Gaitok spends his days awkwardly trying to show off for Mook, who, though charmed, isn’t quite as impressed as he hopes.

Fabian (Christian Friedel)

Fabian, the somewhat awkward general manager of the Koh Samui White Lotus, is eager to please. Whether it’s greeting vacationers upon arrival or trying to impress his boss Sritala, Fabian’s main goal is to make sure everything runs smoothly — even if it’s a bit too obvious that he’s seeking approval at every turn. Don’t worry, Fabian, we’re sure everyone appreciates your… enthusiasm.

Pornchai (Dom Hetrakul)

Pornchai is the wellness expert assigned to help Belinda (from Season 1) during her training in Thailand. He teaches Belinda new massage techniques, providing a calm presence and a much-needed escape from the chaos around her. In a season full of tension, Pornchai’s serene demeanor is a welcome relief — though, if you ask us, it’s hard not to wonder if he’s secretly enjoying all the attention Belinda’s bringing him.

Valentin (Arnas Fedaravičius)

Ah, Valentin. This “health mentor” is a hit with the guests, and for good reason. Not only is he a wellness guru, but he’s also ridiculously good-looking — and everyone notices. According to the resort’s owner, Sritala, “Everyone requests him because he’s handsome,” and it’s true. The second Jaclyn and Kate see Valentin’s chiseled abs, they’re pretty much sold. His job might be to make you feel healthy, but let’s be honest, he’s making you feel a whole lot of other things too.

Zion Lindsey (Nicholas Duvernay)

Zion is Belinda’s adult son, who drops by the resort to visit his mom while she’s training. His vacation, however, takes a dark turn. In a flash-forward, a meditation session is interrupted by gunshots — and Zion’s immediate concern is for his mom’s safety. He rushes to pray to a Buddha statue for her protection. What’s going on at the resort? Well, let’s just say Zion might get more than he bargained for in Koh Samui.

The White Lotus Season 3 is set to bring more chaos, dysfunction, and questionable decisions than ever before. With its sprawling cast of characters — from the troubled Ratliffs to the mysterious Rick and the swoon-worthy Valentin — it’s clear that paradise is only the backdrop for all the drama that’s about to unfold. Whether you’re here for the sun-soaked scenery or the juicy secrets, one thing’s for sure: this season promises to keep you on the edge of your seat… even if it means ruining your dreams of a peaceful getaway.