Canada’s Prime Minister is a ‘Heated Rivalry’ Fan! Guess His Fave…

Canada just gave us the crossover we didn’t know we needed. Somewhere between running a country and handling global economics, Mark Carney is… fully booked and busy being a Heated Rivalry superfan.

And not the casual “I watched it once” kind. No. We’re talking framed-photo-on-the-wall, favorite-scene-locked-in, calling-the-lead-actor-my-bestie level of commitment.

Honestly? Respect.

Let’s Talk About That Photo

In what might be the most unexpectedly iconic visual of the year, Carney reportedly has a framed photo of Shane Hollander—played by Hudson Williams—with his legs propped up in the air… held by Carney himself.

Yes, you read that correctly. The Prime Minister of Canada, casually posing like he just walked off a romance cover shoot.

During an interview, he even pointed at the photo and referred to Hudson as “my new best friend.”

Sir, the internet would also like to be his best friend. Please form a queue.

The Favorite Scene Debate (It’s Emotional, Obviously)

When asked about his top Heated Rivalry moment, Canada’s Carney didn’t go for something flashy or cheeky. Instead, he chose the emotional route—the Russian phone call scene from episode five.

the concept of a picture of the prime minister holding hudson’s leg up being on display in a government building. canada is not a real place pic.twitter.com/FpKZMicZR8 — ilya bizanov (@R0ZAN0VS) May 2, 2026

You know the one. The angst. The tension. The “I need a minute after this” kind of television. It’s giving depth. It’s giving taste. It’s giving Prime Minister who cries during pivotal scenes and stands by it.

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The Internet Reacts (And It’s Glorious)

Naturally, fans wasted zero time turning this into meme gold. Some standout reactions include:

“Prime Minister: my man my man my man”

“oh that? just a photo of me and my bestie hudson”

“Prime minister of Canada and president of Hudville”

And honestly, they’re not wrong. Carney might run Canada, but spiritually? He runs a fan account.

From the Rink to the Red Carpet

While Carney is busy curating his Heated Rivalry shrine, the show’s stars are out here leveling up in real time. Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie are expected to make their debut at the Met Gala—because of course they are.

From hockey drama to high fashion? That’s range.

Fans are already anticipating a full slay moment as the duo trades skates for couture and (hopefully) gives us looks worthy of the group chat.

Season 2 Is Coming—Hang Tight, Bestie

Now for the part that will keep both fans and at least one world leader going: season two is officially on the horizon.

Filming is set to begin in August, with a projected premiere in April 2027. Yes, that’s a bit of a wait—but think of it as character-building. Or, more realistically, time to rewatch episode five and feel everything all over again.

Head of State, Heart of a Fan

There’s something undeniably funny—and oddly comforting—about knowing that even the Prime Minister of Canada has a comfort show, a favorite character, and a scene that lives rent-free in his head.

Because at the end of the day, whether you’re running a country or just running to your TV for the next episode, we’re all the same when the story hits just right.

And to Prime Minister Carney: don’t worry. Season two will be here soon.

Your bestie Hudson would want you to stay strong.