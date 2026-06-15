Mid Pride Month Music Round Up

There’s SO MUCH new fun music for pride. There’s a couple great acts on tour, new acts, and a handful of classics, a queer black cowboy, and a queer Canadian First American, and some great gooves.

5 – Doug Locke – “Black Travolta” LIVE…

I interviewed Doug a fear years ago during the BLM protests. He is a genuinely great guy, who did this great gay themed “Western” take on the Bee Gee’s “Stayin Alive”, the video was a bunch of great clips pulled from old episodes of westerns like “Gunsmoke”, with his own flare. The live version should be enough to get your country dancing groove on to this classic. Last time I talked to him, he said he was at Beyonce “Cowboy Carter”, he said he’d never felt so “Seen” as when he showed up as a gay, black, cowboy. I told him that from all the pictures my wife got, he was no different than half the arena, as the venue was stacked with gay, black, cowboys. Instagram @douglocke

4 – Haute and Freddy – “Dance The Pain Away”

These guys are on tour, and just saw them Saturday evening. The overly flamboyant queer group have this idea of making these stunning visuals, that I felt overwhelmed with on the first viewing of the video. The visuals are enough to blow your mind, but then the performance of the music, it’s just got so much going on, and the message is easy, when it hurts, just “Dance the Pain Away”, dance till it doesn’t hurt. The music is a mix of Kate Bush, PINK, Lady GAGA, and SPARKS. (Showing my age with that last one) if you can get in to see them in this tour, you probably should. If you think the video is over the top, the live show is beyond amazing. It was the most queer friendly show I have ever been to. As far as the musical talent and performance? I have seen Lady Gaga, and I have seen Adele, Haute and Freddy have surpassed both. Just go, even sight unseen, you’ll thank me later. hauteandfreddy.com

3 – Zoon – “Omni II”

An indigenous queer artist “ZOON” has an infectious groove into his dream pop/shoegaze . This is a teaser for the rest of the album, I’ve listened to it, and WOW, this is just the teaser, the rest of the album is wonderful. The album “Happy Thought School” comes out June 29th, enjoy this one for now. zoongideewin.com

2 – Ginger Minj – “Anything You Can Do, I can Do Better” feat Jujubee.

Ginger Minj is a…. WAIT, you ALL know who Ginger Minj is… Ok, we all remember this song from our parent’s records of old showtunes, and, well, it came back, with a great drag flare, fun enough to listen to and smirk while you digest the lyrics, and delivery. Nuff said. Instagram @gingerminj

1 – Soft Cell – “Danceteria”

If you came of age in the 80s or 90s, you know Soft Cell for their sensually charge synthpop. Marc Almond has been an icon in the synthpop / dance music genre for the better part of his life. AND if you didn’t know, he is also one to openly celebrate his status in the community. The musical genieus David Ball died in October 2025. You know “Tainted Love” attached as a classic, but the song to feature is the title track of the album that he had all but finished prior to his passing. I was able to see Soft Cell last night with Alison Moyet, and the Human League, and the performance was outstanding. Marc Almond charmed the audience, and still will get you dancing. RIP David Ball, your music will live on in us forever. softcell.co.uk

BONUS MUSIC…….

We just published the article of Ty Herdon and Michael Passons having taken the Christian charts by storm with “Testify to Love”, it wouldn’t be a “Gay Anthem” without a dance remix. (Christian Pop Royalty Return with an Unexpected Hit with Ty Herndon)