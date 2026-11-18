Well, somebody in television is having a productive week. We’ve got two unexpected male-on-male kisses to discuss, and neither is making it particularly easy for us to look away. Tyler Posey and Taylor Bloom have viewers talking after their characters lock lips in Line of Fire, while Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Devon Terrell have been photographed sharing a kiss during production of Netflix’s Enigma Variations.

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Different shows, different circumstances, but the timing? Almost suspiciously generous. We’re certainly not complaining.

Tyler Posey and Taylor Bloom Have Us Catching Up on Line of Fire

Let’s start with the kiss that’s making us wonder whether we’ve been watching the wrong television shows.

In Line of Fire‘s eighth episode, “Besieged,” Russell Hollingsworth (Taylor Bloom) and Brandon Hayes (Tyler Posey) find themselves sharing a rather unexpected moment after surviving a dangerous encounter.

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Tyler Posey and Taylor Bloom kiss in the new episode of ‘Line of Fire’ these two still pretending to be straight 😭 okayy i need to tune in and watch this slow burn unfold https://t.co/2kmfzzz0yS — ★ (@POPin4k) November 17, 2026

Russell makes the first move, kissing Brandon while the two are still coming down from the adrenaline of the situation. Brandon initially reciprocates before pulling away and making his position clear.

“Hey, that’s not my thing… I’m straight. I’m with Megan,” he tells Russell. Russell responds, “Me too, it was just back in the Corps…” Brandon then insists: “Yeah, that was there. That’s not who I am. I’m sorry if I gave you the wrong impression.” Well, that’s one way to complicate a reunion between former military buddies.

The exchange hints at something happening between the two during their time in the Corps, although Brandon seems determined to keep that chapter firmly in the past. Russell, meanwhile, appears to have feelings that haven’t quite followed the same retirement plan.

OH MY GOD ??!!??! #lineoffire https://t.co/ou9yponeqZ — jay🧚🏽 (@littlemilkweeds) November 17, 2026

It’s an interesting direction for the show, particularly because the kiss isn’t treated as an uncomplicated romantic breakthrough. There’s attraction, history, rejection and a conversation about identity that leaves plenty of room for viewers to interpret what happened between them.

Even Jane Hollingsworth (Hope Davis) catches Russell and Brandon kissing. Rather than immediately demanding an explanation, she lets her son know she’s there if he ever wants to talk. For once, a television mother manages to resist turning a private moment into a family investigation.

JANE WALKING AWAY WHILE THEY KISSED 😭 #LineOfFire https://t.co/iNFGGVRmR3 — hannah 🌋 (@gracieslayss) November 17, 2026

Now, here’s where we need your help.

We’re admittedly late to Line of Fire, so we’re not going to pretend we know every detail of Russell and Brandon’s history. Are longtime viewers invested in this storyline? Is there more to their military past that we’re missing, or is this simply a complicated moment between two men who remember things differently?

And, more importantly, do you want the show to revisit this storyline, or have you already had enough of the straight-but-there-was-something-back-then conversation?

Tell us in the comments. We’re listening.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Devon Terrell Give Us Another Kiss to Talk About

As if one unexpected television kiss weren’t enough, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Devon Terrell have also been giving photographers something to capture.

The two actors were spotted kissing while filming Netflix’s upcoming Enigma Variations in New York City on November 16. Taylor-Johnson plays Paul, while Terrell portrays Manfred, one of Paul’s lovers.

AARON TAYLOR JOHNSON GIVING TONGUE AND EVERYTHING IS CRAZY https://t.co/9SlRjcYqrQ — Male Central (@TheMale_Central) November 16, 2026

And the source material should make this pairing particularly interesting to watch.

Enigma Variations is based on André Aciman’s 2017 novel, the same author’s work that brought us Call Me by Your Name. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because Aciman knows a thing or two about writing complicated romantic attachments that leave audiences emotionally compromised.

The novel follows Paul, a bisexual man whose romantic encounters shape his life from adolescence into adulthood. His romantic experiences take him across Southern Italy, New England and New York, with different lovers bringing their own desires, disappointments and complications.

Taylor-Johnson leads the series as Paul, with Terrell playing Manfred. The cast also includes Alicia Vikander as Claire, Riley Keough as Maud and Sarah Pidgeon as Chloe.

Netflix’s Tudum describes the series as “an intimate yet sweeping portrait of masculinity, sexuality and modern love in a world of endless choices” and says it “asks the question: Will we know when we’ve found the one?”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson being a boy kisser in 2026 was NOT on my bingo card. 😭 https://t.co/jR2hRzSq8D — Orji (@Julietrhem) November 17, 2026

That’s a promising setup for anyone who enjoyed Call Me by Your Name. Whether the new adaptation can inspire the same level of emotional investment remains to be seen, but having Taylor-Johnson and Terrell sharing a screen certainly gives us another reason to pay attention.

Netflix has not yet announced a release date.

So, Are We Getting More of These Kisses?

Two productions, two male kisses, and two very different conversations about what happens when men get romantically involved.

Line of Fire has us curious about the unfinished business between Russell and Brandon, while Enigma Variations is bringing another of Aciman’s explorations of bisexuality and complicated love to the screen.

We’re especially curious about the response to Line of Fire. Is this the kind of storyline viewers want to see developed further, or is the audience ready to move on?

And while we’re asking questions, which of these two screen pairings has caught your attention?

Sound off in the comments. We clearly have some catching up to do.

Source: PEOPLE and Netflix Tudum