Miles Heizer and Angus O’Brien Bring Gay Panic to Mexico

Miles Heizer and Angus O’Brien — who are both openly gay, btw just in case you were wondering — just dropped photos from their tropical getaway, and it is accidentally causing a gay community-wide hydration emergency. The timeline has not known peace since. First it was a gym selfie. A casual little “here’s some abs” moment. Harmless enough. But apparently that was merely the appetizer before the full vacation slideshow buffet arrived.

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Because first, it was just a gym selfie. Cute. Casual. A little “here’s some abs while you scroll” moment. But apparently that was only the trailer. Then came the full vacation photo dump. And suddenly everybody needed a minute.

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Miles Heizer and Angus O’Brien Are The Soft Launch of Gay Panic

The former Boots co-stars gave fans a peek into their Mexico getaway roughly five months after Netflix cruelly ripped the series away from its devoted audience. The show, which earned a passionate fanbase, followed the “tough, unpredictable world of the 1990s US Marine Corps—when being gay in the military was still illegal.” So yes, emotions were already involved before the shirtless content even entered the chat.

Last week, Angus — who played Thaddeus Beau Sterling Hicks — casually dropped a workout photo onto Instagram Stories like a man who fully understands the power of shoulder definition and low lighting. Then Miles arrived with the finishing move.

“We went to Mexico and now you have to look at it ?,” he captioned his May 6 slideshow post. Needless to say, the gays accepted the assignment immediately.

For Research Purposes Only, Obviously

The photos? A dangerous mix of vacation glow, beach thirst traps, and that annoyingly effortless hot-guy chemistry that makes everyone suddenly start zooming into background details like FBI investigators.

Then Angus slid into the comments with: “I’m looking and loving ???.” Sir. Be serious. At this point, fans were already halfway through making edits set to synth-pop music and emotionally unavailable indie vocals.

Before The Internet Starts Planning A Wedding…

To be clear, they are not a couple. Angus has longtime boyfriend Chris Adkins, whom he recently wished a happy birthday on Instagram. But listen. Nobody said admiration had to stop.

Because what these photos do provide is elite-tier vacation content from two very good-looking men who clearly understand angles, gym consistency, and the devastating impact of a casually unbuttoned moment in direct sunlight. And honestly? That’s enough.

Mexico’s Tourism Board Owes Them Money

Between the beach shots, the shirtless selfies, and the overall “hot men recovering from Netflix cancellation trauma” aesthetic, the trip basically became instant serotonin for fans still mourning Boots. The series may be gone, but the vibes apparently remain employed full-time.

And while Miles and Angus are simply out here enjoying a tropical vacation with friendship and SPF, the rest of the internet is respectfully appreciating every pixel like it’s a sacred text. As they should.