‘Boots’ Trailer is Here: A Gay Marine’s Journey into the 90s Military

Boots, the upcoming dramedy from the legendary Norman Lear, is here to remind us that some of the best stories come from unexpected places, and, in this case, a U.S. Marine Corps boot camp in 1990. With a stellar cast that includes 13 Reasons Why’s Miles Heizer, newcomer Liam Oh, and the always iconic Vera Farmiga, the show promises a rollicking and heartfelt exploration of identity, freedom, and finding one’s voice—literally and figuratively. Netflix is serving up this slice of military mischief starting October 9, and honey, it’s about to hit like your best friend’s 1990s mixtape.

Let’s break it down: in Boots, Heizer plays Cameron Cope, a closeted Marine recruit who’s just trying to survive basic training while figuring out how to be true to himself in a world where being gay in the military wasn’t just frowned upon—it was literally illegal. In the trailer, Cameron is asked during his recruitment interview, “Why do you want to be a Marine, Cameron?” to which he confidently stutters, “Um, for… freedom.” Cue George Michael’s Freedom blasting in the background, sung by the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus—featuring real U.S. military veterans, no less. The irony? Chef’s kiss.

But it’s not just about the sweet, campy musical moments—Boots delves deep into what it meant to be a gay man in the ’90s, especially within the unforgiving confines of the U.S. military. Based on Greg Cope White’s memoir The Pink Marine, the series follows Cameron and his straight best friend Ray McAffey (played by Liam Oh) as they navigate the brutal, occasionally absurd, and often hilarious world of boot camp. Picture a ragtag group of recruits forging bonds in an environment designed to break them down—physically, mentally, and emotionally. Oh, and did we mention it’s all set against the backdrop of an America that wasn’t exactly that great for LGBTQ folks at the time?

If the trailer’s anything to go by, Boots is the queer military drama we never knew we needed—and trust us, we need it. There’s a gorgeous, messy tension between personal growth and societal expectations that’s impossible to ignore. Cameron and Ray are forced to confront not only the literal landmines of boot camp (and we do mean literal—thank you, military training) but also the metaphorical ones that come with being young, gay, and trying to fit into an unforgiving world.

But let’s talk about the tone, because it’s a little special. The recruits’ first day of boot camp isn’t just about running drills and crawling through mud. It’s also about being verbally accosted by the world’s most intense Staff Sergeant, played by Cedrick Cooper. As the recruits line up, he screams, “What I see before me is a collection of f***-ups, jerk-offs and fat bodies!” You can practically hear the drill sergeant’s frustration from here, and yet, it feels like the perfect warm-up for what’s to come.

Cameron, who probably thought “rough” meant some mud and maybe a few bug bites, is in for a wake-up call. He turns to his buddy Ray and says, “I thought you meant like mud, and some bug bites.” Cue the good-natured banter between the two, which, let’s be honest, is the perfect balance to the intense drills and emotional minefields ahead. But if you think this series is only about Cameron and Ray’s journey, think again. The diverse ensemble cast also includes Max Parker as the no-nonsense Sergeant Robert “Bobby” Sullivan, Ana Ayora as the fierce Capt. Denise Fajardo, and Blake Burt as John Bowman—who, let’s face it, will likely have an impact on the recruits, for better or worse.

And then there’s Vera Farmiga as Cameron’s narcissistic mother, Barbara. It’s a character we can already feel the complexities of, and from the looks of it, Farmiga’s performance is sure to provide a stellar balance of comic relief and emotional depth. Because really, what would a coming-of-age story be without a few difficult family dynamics thrown into the mix? (Side note: can we get a prequel that focuses just on her? Asking for a friend.)

One thing we know for sure: Boots is ready to break down some walls. It doesn’t just take on the military as an institution but also the fraught intersections of identity, love, and fear that many LGBTQ folks have faced in more than one iteration of their lives. It’s got the grit of military training and the sass of a well-timed George Michael song—what’s not to love?

In the words of our Boots protagonist: “For freedom.” But in this case, the freedom is about finding yourself, even in the most unexpected of places. This show isn’t just for anyone—it’s for anyone who’s ever had to fight for their right to exist, love, and be loud and proud.

Get ready to lace up, because Boots is about to march into your heart, and it’s going to be a wild ride.