Milo Manheim Is Hollywood’s Next Big Thing

Milo Manheim is about to become a whole lot harder to ignore, and honestly, we’re not complaining. The 6’3″ actor has already charmed his way through Disney, television, and musical theater, but with some seriously exciting projects lined up, Hollywood’s next big heartthrob might just be getting his crown.

And yes, gays, we have a few things to discuss.

From Zombies to Disney’s Next Flynn Rider

If Milo Manheim looks familiar, there’s a good reason. The actor made his mark as Zed in Disney’s Zombies franchise and later showed off his dramatic chops in the supernatural teen series School Spirits. He also competed on Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars, finishing in second place and earning plenty of praise for his performances.

But Manheim isn’t staying in one Disney-shaped box. He’s been cast as Flynn Rider in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Tangled, opposite Teagan Croft as Rapunzel. That’s right: our favorite fictional thief is getting a fresh face, and we’re already imagining the smoldering looks, charming banter, and hair-related shenanigans.

As if that weren’t enough, Manheim has also landed a role in a new project inspired by Serendipity, as first reported by Deadline. Director Peter Showalter has described the film as a contemporary rebuttal to the original romantic comedy, following new characters rather than simply remaking the old story.

Between a Disney fairytale and a fresh romantic project, Manheim’s calendar is looking pretty booked.

READ: The Gays Have Taken Over ‘Avatar: Seven Havens.’ Meet Jae and Datu.

A Theater Kid With Hollywood Connections

Born on March 6, 2001, and raised in Los Angeles, Manheim is the son of actress Camryn Manheim, known for her work in The Practice and Ghost Whisperer. And if you’ve seen Milo perform, you might already suspect that entertainment runs in the family.

In February 2025, he began starring as Seymour in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, taking on a beloved musical role that demands both acting chops and serious vocal talent.

His theater background also became part of a recent viral moment involving his mother.

Camryn Manheim’s Gay-Son Joke Went Viral

At a Human Rights Campaign event honoring her friend Marcia Gay Harden, Camryn delivered a speech celebrating LGBTQ+ people and joking about her long-standing wish to have a gay son.

She described Milo’s love of musicals, drag, and high heels before joking that he was the only straight guy in his musical theater company. Her affectionate remarks drew criticism from conservative commentators, turning a personal family anecdote into a wider online debate.

The moment also highlighted Camryn’s outspoken support for LGBTQ+ communities and her playful pride in her son’s theatrical side.

🇺🇸 The actress Camryn Manheim claims she always wanted a gay son and expressed disappointment that her son Milo is straight. “I always wanted a gay son…I have photographs of my son in high heels, in full drag, he knows every word to every musical…” Follow: @europa https://t.co/wnup6GCt7u — Europa.com (@europa) September 29, 2026

READ: Disney Couldn’t Say Ryan Evans Was Queer, So Kenny Ortega Got Creative

So, Is Milo Manheim Hollywood’s Next Heartthrob?

With his height, charm, performance skills, and growing list of projects, Manheim certainly has the ingredients for leading-man status. More importantly, he’s building a career that stretches beyond his Disney beginnings, from television and theater to major studio productions.

And with Flynn Rider waiting in the wings, we have a feeling we’ll be seeing a lot more of him.

Consider us emotionally tangled already.