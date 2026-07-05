The Disney Character We All Secretly Knew Was Gay

Disney gave millennials plenty of unforgettable characters, but few have inspired as many years of playful debate as Ryan Evans from High School Musical.

When the movie premiered in 2006, nobody expected it to become one of the biggest Disney Channel Original Movies of all time. Suddenly, everyone knew the songs, everyone wanted to attend East High, and everyone had picked a favorite character. There was Troy, Gabriella, Sharpay, Ryan, Chad, and Taylor, each bringing something memorable to the wildly successful musical.

Then there was Ryan (Lucas Grabeel).

With his colorful wardrobe, jazz hands, theatrical flair, and complete commitment to Sharpay’s fabulous vision, Ryan felt different from the other boys on screen. Plenty of viewers picked up on it, even if nobody could quite explain why.

Brrr Brrr Brrr Mah 🗣️ Há 20 anos, os maiores irmãos do mundo musical: Ashley French (ex-Tisdale), a eterna Sharpay Evans, e Lucas Grabeel, que viveu o divo Ryan Evans, recriaram, nesta quarta-feira (21), a cena em que a dupla aquecia a voz nos filmes da Disney. Nostalgia pura 😍 pic.twitter.com/g1BeZ3OGa0 — PAPELPOP (@papelpop) January 21, 2026

RELATED: Will Ryan Evans Be Gay In ‘High School Musical’ 4?

Kenny Ortega Had a Plan

Years later, High School Musical director Kenny Ortega finally confirmed what many fans had suspected.

Speaking with Variety in 2020, the openly gay filmmaker shared that he always envisioned Ryan eventually coming out, imagining the character embracing his true self during college. At the time, however, Ortega did not believe Disney was ready to feature an openly gay teenager in one of its biggest family franchises.

Rather than abandoning the idea altogether, Ortega chose a quieter approach. He intentionally sprinkled Ryan’s personality with moments that LGBTQ+ viewers would recognize without explicitly stating his sexuality.

As Ortega explained, he trusted audiences who needed that representation to see it, feel it, and understand exactly what he was trying to communicate. Judging by years of fan discussions, they absolutely did.

That High School Musical 2 Moment

If there is one scene fans love revisiting, it is Ryan and Chad’s performance of I Don’t Dance in High School Musical 2.

The energetic baseball number ends with the two characters swapping clothes, a choice that has fascinated audiences for years. While it works perfectly as visual comedy, clothing exchanges have also long been recognized in film and television as a subtle way of suggesting queer subtext when creators could not make it explicit.

Whether viewers interpret the moment as choreography, symbolism, or simply two boys having fun, it has become one of the franchise’s most talked about scenes. Add in years of fans affectionately dubbing Chad the “bi king” of East High, and it is easy to see why the performance still sparks conversations almost two decades later. These conversations were confirmed when Ryan (Grabeel), made a guest appearance in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and shared a kiss with Scott Hoying’s character.

Ryan Evans from ‘High School Musical’ is officially confirmed as gay in ‘HSMTMTS.’ pic.twitter.com/dsUHT8EnQO — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 25, 2023

Disney Fans Have Been Spotting Queer Coding for Years

Ryan is hardly the only character fans have revisited through a queer lens.

Across the years, Disney audiences have embraced countless characters whose personalities, inspirations, or storylines resonated with LGBTQ+ viewers. Ursula from The Little Mermaid famously drew inspiration from legendary drag performer Divine. Many fans have long viewed Lilo & Stitch‘s Pleakley as gender nonconforming thanks to the character’s delight in dresses and disguises. Others continue to debate characters like Scar, Jafar, Shego from Kim Possible, and even Lumière and Cogsworth from Beauty and the Beast, all of whom have inspired years of queer readings and fan discussions.

None of these interpretations were officially confirmed in their original films, but they became part of the shared experience of growing up with Disney.

Looking back, perhaps that is what made Ryan Evans so special. He represented something many queer kids rarely saw in family entertainment at the time. He was joyful, dramatic, unapologetically himself, and thanks to Kenny Ortega’s quiet creative choices, generations of viewers found a little piece of themselves in him long before Disney was ready to say the words out loud.