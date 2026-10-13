‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ Just Gave Us a Gay Kiss

The Avatar universe is bending the elements, breaking hearts, and giving the gays something new to obsess over. We truly love to see it!

Avatar: Seven Havens has introduced fans to Jae and Datu, an openly gay couple whose adorable goodbye is going viral online. In the clip making the rounds, the two embrace affectionately before Jae gives his boyfriend a sweet kiss goodbye. It’s a small moment, but one that’s already making a big impression on queer fans.

And if the fan reactions are anything to go by, we’re about to have a whole new generation of queer Avatar shippers on our hands.

Jae and his boyfriend Datu. Our first gay couple and LGBTQ+ representation in Avatar Seven Havens https://t.co/sVuCURc3jH — Mannie (@peakmann1e) October 9, 2026

READ: Netflix’s Live Action ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Is Reportedly Creating LGBTQ Characters

Avatar: Seven Havens Welcomes Its First Openly Gay Couple

A sequel to Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, Avatar: Seven Havens follows twin Avatars Pavi and Nisha, who are the reincarnations of Korra. Among the characters accompanying the twins is Jae, an airbender who also serves as a city guard platoon leader.

Jae and Datu aren’t the franchise’s first queer pairing, but they mark a notable moment as an openly gay couple. Their affection isn’t hidden behind a suspiciously long glance or left entirely to fans’ imaginations. They’re together, they’re sweet on each other, and Jae kissing his boyfriend goodbye is the kind of casual representation that deserves a little celebration.

One fan shared their excitement, writing, “also there’s an openly gay man who’s a lead in avatar seven havens yall!! like this is what the fans want to see!!! him and his bf are so cuteeeeeee!!!!”

Honestly, when the gays are happy, we’re happy.

READ: Is Hot Men in Video Games a Sexuality?

Korrasami Fans, Rise!

Of course, Avatar has already given queer fans plenty to celebrate. The Legend of Korra made history with Korra and Asami, affectionately known as Korrasami, whose romantic relationship continued in the franchise’s graphic novels.

Then there’s Avatar Kyoshi and Rangi, whose romance is explored in F.C. Yee’s The Rise of Kyoshi and The Shadow of Kyoshi. With Kyoshi canonically bisexual, their relationship has become another beloved part of the franchise’s queer legacy.

One fan explained how Jae and Datu’s relationship brought back all those feelings, saying that seeing Jae kiss Datu “breathes incredible new life into all of the queer ships so many of us have made over the years.”

And we’re right there with them!

Wait, Are Fans Shipping Jae With Daemin Already?

Here’s where things get messy. Jae already has a boyfriend, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering whether another character, Daemin, could be his eventual love interest.

One fan pointed to Daemin’s look at Jae and a hand on his shoulder as potential signs of secret yearning. Of course, Daemin hasn’t been confirmed as queer, and there’s another possibility: he could be plotting something sinister involving Pavi and Nisha.

Romantic tension or political betrayal? Oh, the possibilities!

Meanwhile, fan art of Jae and Datu is already circulating online, proving that viewers are embracing the couple and making them their own.

Whether you’re Team Jae and Datu or secretly waiting for Jae and Daemin to happen, one thing is clear: Avatar: Seven Havens has the fandom talking. And we can’t wait to see what happens next.