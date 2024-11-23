Milo Ventimiglia has starred in many popular shows since starting out as an actor, with a portfolio that includes The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Gilmore Girls, Heroes, andThis Is Us—for which he was nominated three times for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. In the early 2000s, Milo went viral for his boyish and effortlessly cool charm. As time passed, he later became known for his “daddy-worthy” looks and physique.

Back in 2021, Milo was spotted leaving his gym with the fruits of his labor out for the world to see–his thick thunder thighs! Milo’s shorts would be bunched up high between his thighs presumably from having just finished a great workout. Responding to the social media frenzy over his leg-day wonder, Milo had this to say:

“Ride em high kids.”

He said this with a picture of his famous short shorts laid out nicely for his followers to admire and thirst over.

The Gilmore Girls star looked absolutely buff leaving the gym with his shorts bunched up, showing us what not skipping leg day would look like.

How viral did his thighs get? They made magnets out of it…

Milo’s viral shorts moments were brought up when he dropped by The Talk in 2021, and said, “I swear to god this is just a guy leaving the gym.” “I wasn’t even thinking about it,” he continued. Milo even shared that his short shorts look was actually pretty popular with his gym buddies before it went viral on the internet:

“The shorts are normal length, but when I work out I kind of fold them up just so I can work a little harder,” he shared. “It’s even a joke around some of my friends that are inside the gym when I’m there. We all know one another…you know get under a bar or get on a machine or something and my shorts get hiked up really high, then everyone kind of hoots and hollers.”

Milo recently starred in the Hulu series The Company You Keep, where he served as both the lead star and an executive producer. Unfortunately, the show was canceled after just one season and was removed from Hulu, despite receiving critical acclaim. The actor also appeared as Captain Sugar in the action thriller Land of Bad, alongside Russell Crowe, Liam Hemsworth, and Luke Hemsworth.

What’s next for this daddy? Well, he’s about to become a real daddy! After marrying Hawaiian model Jarah Mariano in an intimate wedding ceremony last year, the couple is now expecting their first child together. Congratulations, Milo and Jarah, and welcome to the (official) hot daddy club!