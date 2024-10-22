Check Out These Sizzling Hot Celebs in Short Shorts

A good ol’ pair of booty shorts is the ultimate trifecta: comfortable, cool, and undeniably hot! These men are living proof that short shorts are the perfect bottoms for strutting down the street (and beach) with confidence. Check out these sizzling celebs showing off their fit thighs. Seriously, they might just save lives with those legs!

Paul Mescal

“I’m a big advocate for men wearing shorter shorts.” – Paul Mescal at the Gucci Menswear SS25 show pic.twitter.com/FS4qGYFOeu — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 17, 2024

When Paul attended the Gucci’s spring/summer 2025 menswear show, he rolled up on the red carpet in a nice pair of short shorts and made a bold declaration, “I’m a big advocate for men wearing shorter shorts,” and so are we!

“Sou um grande defensor dos homens que usam shorts curtos.” – Paul Mescal para a GQ. pic.twitter.com/dhkzxw19NT — CINEMA 505 (@CINEMA505) June 17, 2024

Cooper Koch

Next on the list is rising star Cooper Koch who played Erik Menendez in Ryan Murphy’s latest Monsters installment. Here he is looking like an absolute snack in his daisy dukes paired with a nice little cropped top, leaning back and showing off his toned thighs and tight abs.

Jonathan Bailey

Photo Credit: @jbayleaf

Jonathan Bailey is currently one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actors with hotshot projects like Wicked, Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers, and Jurassic World among the few of many under his belt. During his time as Tim Laughlin in Fellow Travelers, the actor showed off a few retro looks for his beach scene with Matt Bomer.

Matt Bomer

Speaking of Fellow Travelers, another iconic actor to star in the series is out and proud gay actor Matt Bomer who has had his fair share of sexy on screen moments with Jonathan Bailey in the Golden Globes-nominated series.

Luke Evans

The hot actor owns a clothing brand with long-time partner Fram Thomas and stylist Christopher Brown called BDXY so it shouldn’t be a surprise that he looks incredibly fit in a pair of blue shorts that were perfectly made to hold his perfectly chiseled thighs.

Colman Domingo

Fashionable and recently announced co-chair of the 2025 Met gala, Colman Domingo, shows us that rocking a pair of shorts can still look incredibly sleek and classy with the right styling.



Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi knows how to make a fashion statement—back pocket pocketbook and all! This statuesque stunner can effortlessly pull off a killer pair of booty shorts, proving that style and fun go hand in hand.

Donald Glover

Mr. & Mrs. Smith TV series star Donald Glover is a sight in yellow with his matching bright yellow bucket hat, yellow short shorts, yellow sneakers….and nothing else.

Antoni Porowski

Another celebrity who has a shorts line is Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski looks absolutely jawdropping in the “Antoni Mesh Short” in black while leaning against the wall while he flexes his 6-pack abs.



Jeremy Allen White

To end the list, we’ve got no other than The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White who goes viral a couple times each year for his shirtless jogging pics where you can clearly see his sun-kissed skin…I’d suggest a good sunscreen because his arms can get a bit red sometimes.

Do we have all your faves in this list? Did we miss anyone? Comment down below!