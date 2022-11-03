Miss Argentina & Miss Puerto Rico Tie the Knot After Dating in Private

Miss Argentina Mariana Varela and Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentín are officially married, and the two of them shared a super sweet couple video on their respective Instagram accounts.

Varela and Fabiola’s caption read:

“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day. 28/10/22”

The lovely couple met and competed at the 2020 Miss Grand International pageant, and they eventually started dating afterwards. As per their post, the two beauty queens tied the knot on October 28, and a lot of people online sent them support and congratulations for their union.

In fact, 2020 Miss Grand International winner Abena Akuaba also sent them a congratulations message stating:

“Omg congratulations, MGI [Miss Grand International] brought together a beautiful union.”

After receiving so much love on their marriage, Varela expressed her gratitude on a pinned comment writing:

“Thanks for all the love! We are very happy and blessed. I wish that the love you are giving us is multiplied! Endless thanks.”

Valentín, on the other hand, posted an Instagram story that read:

“What a blessing it is to read every message. Thank you all for your words and good wishes.”

And to commemorate this lovely couple’s union, let’s take a look at some of their stunning moments together:

Congratulations to Mrs. Argentina and Mrs. Puerto Rico! <3

