Nancy Mace’s Poll Numbers Lag Behind as Transphobia Controversies Grow

Nancy Mace is once again facing criticism over her repeated anti-trans rhetoric as the South Carolina congresswoman continues her gubernatorial campaign.

According to polling conducted by the Trafalgar Group among 1,089 likely Republican primary voters, Mace currently sits fourth out of seven Republican hopefuls in the race for governor of South Carolina.

While Mace has remained a highly visible political figure nationally, LGBTQ+ advocacy groups continue highlighting her repeated use of anti-trans language and public attacks targeting transgender people online and in person.

RELATED: Catholic Colleges Are Hosting Lavender Graduations. Conservatives Are Spiraling.

Multiple Transphobic Incidents Noted

GLAAD has compiled several examples of Mace using transphobic rhetoric publicly, including instances involving slurs and repeated misgendering.

One of the most widely criticized moments occurred in 2025 when a transgender student at the University of South Carolina approached Mace during a public event to ask for an apology over her use of anti-trans language.

Afterward, Mace posted about the interaction on X, referring to the student dismissively and later using a derogatory anti-trans slur in the post.

The remarks drew immediate backlash from LGBTQ+ advocates and critics who argued that elected officials should not publicly demean transgender individuals, particularly private citizens and students.

Mace has also faced criticism for targeting transgender people online from her official congressional social media account.

In another incident highlighted by GLAAD, Mace reposted a transition timeline photo shared by a 23-year-old transgender woman and responded with the comment, “Estrogen doesn’t love you.” Critics accused the congresswoman of publicly mocking and humiliating a private citizen who had simply shared her transition journey online.

RELATED: From Small-Town Voices to National Change: A Conversation That Moved Us All

Contradictions in Her LGBTQ+ Record

Part of the controversy surrounding the congresswoman stems from the contrast between her earlier political positions and her more recent rhetoric.

In 2021, the congresswoman publicly described herself as supportive of LGBTQ+ rights and became the lone Republican co-sponsor of the Serving Our LGBTQ Veterans Act. The legislation aimed to create a Center for LGBTQ Veterans within the Department of Veterans Affairs while protecting benefits for LGBTQ veterans discharged because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

At the time, some advocacy groups cautiously praised the bipartisan effort.

In more recent years, however, Mace has increasingly aligned herself with anti-trans political messaging.

She has repeatedly spoken against transgender women using women’s restrooms at the U.S. Capitol following the election of Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender person elected to Congress.

The controversy intensified further when Mace reposted a headline discussing her anti-trans rhetoric and wrote:

“FALSE: I am not quitting Congress. TRUE: Proud transphobe.”

A Divisive Political Strategy

Mace’s comments continue to generate strong reactions both online and within political circles as debates surrounding transgender rights remain a major issue in American politics.

Supporters argue she is speaking to conservative voters concerned about gender-related policies, while critics say her rhetoric crosses the line into harassment and dehumanization.

As South Carolina’s gubernatorial race continues, questions remain over whether Mace’s increasingly combative approach toward transgender issues will strengthen her support among Republican voters or further deepen public backlash against her campaign.