Hunter Doohan Looks Dangerously Hot in Blood-Soaked ‘Evil Dead Burn’

Hunter Doohan knows exactly what he’s doing to people in the new trailer for Evil Dead Burn. If horror movies are supposed to make you scream, this one might leave some viewers yelling for an entirely different reason: the Wednesday actor is covered in stress, blood, and what looks like the worst kitchen experience since somebody discovered air fryers need cleaning.

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The Wednesday actor stars as Joseph in the latest chapter of the long-running Evil Dead franchise, and the freshly released trailer wastes absolutely no time throwing him into chaos. Possession, screaming, horrifying body horror, and one particularly nasty encounter with a dishwasher? Joseph is going through it. And frankly, Hunter Doohan looks excellent while suffering.

Hunter Doohan Enters His Horror Era

The premise for Evil Dead Burn is delightfully cursed in the way only an Evil Dead movie can be. A family reunion spirals into hell after a woman seeking comfort with her in-laws becomes possessed by Deadites — the franchise’s demonic spirits that inhabit dead bodies and turn every gathering into a deeply compelling argument for staying home.

The trailer leans hard into the gore. Limbs fly, blood sprays, faces contort, and poor Joseph appears to discover that modern appliances are not always your friends. Somewhere between the screaming and dismemberment, though, Hunter Doohan still manages to look like the kind of man horror fans would willingly follow into a haunted basement despite every obvious warning sign. That’s charisma.

From Wednesday To Dishwasher Warfare

Before stepping into the blood-soaked world of Deadites, Doohan already built a solid résumé with projects like Your Honor, Daredevil: Born Again, and of course Wednesday, where audiences first collectively went, “Wait, who is that?”

Now he’s trading moody mystery vibes for full-body horror panic, which honestly feels like a natural career progression for attractive actors with expressive eyes. One minute you’re solving supernatural mysteries; the next, you’re fighting for your life against possessed relatives and homicidal kitchen equipment. Cinema.

Hunter Doohan On Playing Straight Roles

Doohan has also spoken openly about navigating Hollywood as a gay actor, especially early in his career when he worried about being boxed into certain roles. Appearing on The Zach Sang Show, he said: “I’ve never played a gay role and I’ve auditioned for them, but all the characters I’ve played have been straight.”

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He also shared that he initially tried to hide his sexuality out of fear that the industry would pigeonhole him into exclusively gay parts — a concern many LGBTQ+ actors have spoken about over the years.

Doohan later came out publicly at 26 and now frequently shares moments with his husband, Fielder Jewett, on social media. The couple got engaged during the pandemic in 2020 before marrying in a forest ceremony in June 2022, which sounds significantly more peaceful than anything happening in this trailer.

Evil Dead Burn Looks Absolutely Unhinged

The Evil Dead franchise has never exactly been known for restraint, and Evil Dead Burn appears committed to continuing that tradition with maximum chaos. The new film arrives on 10 July, ready to traumatize audiences with fresh nightmare fuel and, apparently, deeply unsafe kitchen energy.

For horror fans, it looks gloriously grotesque. For Hunter Doohan fans, it’s two minutes of tension, terror, and the eternal question: can a man still look hot while fleeing demonic carnage? The trailer suggests yes. Absolutely yes.