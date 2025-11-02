Nathan Groth – A Sensual Performer and #1 Dancer

Let me introduce you to Nathan Groth. He’s a professional dancer that blends masculine and feminine esthetic into something that’s truly beautiful. The way he moves, his charisma and appearance make him destined to perform alongside the best in the business. Before the end of the decade, I could see him dancing for the likes of Lady Gaga and Britney Spears, if she ever choses to return to showbusiness. That’s if he already isn’t selling out venues all on his own, but I’ll get to that a little later.

Nathan Groth is also a professional model and singer. Being a dancer plays into his favor while developing his resume as a model. It’s clear that years of swaying his body on stage translated into a knowledge of how to strike the perfect pose in front of a photographer. He’s capable of gracing the pages of any catalog, whether it’s a men’s smut magazine or high-class pictorial wherever editions are sold. I mean, just check out the snaps featured in this post – they’re fire and absolutely delicious.

Next up, you will find Nathan Groth dancing for former American Idol finalist Jim Verraros. The history-making crooner, who finished 9th during the series’ first season, returned to the studio this year and unleashed a new EP of sexy tunes – perfectly titled Explicit. The 9-track compilation of pop/EDM tunes reached the Top 10 on iTunes’ Dance Chart and some of the proceeding tracks even broke ground and appeared on club charts in The UK. As Verraros gears up to release the music video for “Good Boy,” one of the most popular tracks on the Explicit EP, folks will find Mr. Groth behind or alongside the out singer who defined a generation.

On working with Nathan Groth on the set of “Good Boy,” Jim Verraros states: “Nathan is exceptionally talented; easy to work with and an artist in his own right. His new song, ‘Selfish,’ is definitely one to check out.”

Speaking of music, Nathan Groth is just beginning his career as a singer. This past June, he released his debut single, “Selfish,” which is available wherever you find music. The song appropriately describes his needs and desires while also proclaiming that Nathan is the #1 man in his own life. It’s tongue-in-cheek, if not bold and silly. It’s a fun, little track, so hopefully we get more music from this rising star in the future because it’ll be interesting to watch is growth in every area of entertainment. Peep the music video for “Selfish” below.

What are your thoughts on Nathan Groth? The good, the bad, the sexy. Let me know in the comments section and on social media and make sure to follow him on Instagram so you can watch for his latest updates.

PS: I love introducing new talent that haven’t yet broken into mainstream media. If you’re reading this, you’re gay and you’re in the entertainment industry waiting to have a breakout moment, then slide in my DM’s so I can cover your story.

Nathan Groth – Selfish