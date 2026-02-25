NBA Player Chet Holmgren Gay Rumor Debunked? Here’s the Real Tea

A viral post claiming that Chet Holmgren had come out as gay, promising rainbow armbands and inspiring all the hoops players in the world, is… well, not true. As disappointing as it might be for anyone ready to celebrate yet another NBA milestone for LGBTQ+ representation, this one falls under “fake news” territory.

The rumor started with an account called @JakeMorrisonNBA, which confidently posted:

“BREAKING: Chet Holmgren has come out as gay. He is the first active gay NBA player and marks a major step towards the right direction. Holmgren plans to play with a rainbow armband to spread awareness. Holmgren hopes this inspires other basketball players to come out.”

The account slapped the word “BREAKING” across a picture of Holmgren. The post has racked up 4.8 million views at the time of writing—proof that clickability trumps fact-checking in 2026.

The Clues Were There

If you paused for a sec, you might have noticed a couple of red flags. First off, the account is a satire page. Yep, those jokesters have been around forever. Second, the account had a verified checkmark, which in today’s world can be… well, purchased. So while your feed might make it seem credible, a few double-taps and you could easily get caught in the trap.

No official NBA account, Holmgren himself, or his PR team has released a statement confirming this “BREAKING” news. Nada. Zip. Zilch. So, until Chet personally drops an Insta post or sits down for a press conference, treat this rumor like a buzzer-beater that never went in: looks dramatic, but ultimately, no points.

Why This Rumor Spread

Chet Holmgren is on fire right now—he was the overall No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and has quickly become one of the league’s brightest young stars. Combine that with the social media thirst for representation, sprinkle in a catchy “BREAKING” caption, and boom: misinformation goes viral. Add a photo with Photoshop magic, and suddenly everyone’s convinced the world’s new LGBTQ+ hero is here.

And while we love LGBTQ+ representation in sports (and yes, we are cheering every milestone), fact-checking matters. This is coming from a place of love: celebrating someone’s coming out is amazing—but it needs to actually happen truthfully before we celebrate.

A Look Back at Real LGBTQ+ NBA History

Speaking of actual history, let’s give credit where credit is due. Jason Collins made headlines in 2013 as the first active NBA player to come out as gay, completing a 13-year career with teams like the Nets, Celtics, and Wizards. Collins has since become an icon in the LGBTQ+ sports community.

Then there’s Derrick Gordon, who in 2014 came out publicly, becoming the first openly gay professional basketball player in the U.S., paving the way for younger players to live authentically. Both Collins and Gordon remind us that courage and timing matter—and that the internet can’t rewrite those stories with a clickbait post.

RELATED: NBA Icon Jason Collins Battles Brain Tumor

The Takeaway

So yes, as much as we want to see any prominent player sporting a rainbow armband and inspiring a new generation of queer ballers, this one is purely a social media illusion. Before hitting “share,” double-check, read past the “BREAKING” headline, and maybe remember that representation matters most when it’s real and heartfelt—not fabricated for clicks.

Holmgren fans, keep cheering for his career. LGBTQ+ community, keep celebrating those who have come out on their own terms. And everyone else? Keep your red flags handy: the internet loves a good rumor almost as much as we love a perfect alley-oop.