NBA Icon Jason Collins Battles Brain Tumor

When Jason Collins made history in 2013 by becoming the first active NBA player to come out as gay, he didn’t just break barriers—he redefined what it means to be an athlete in today’s world. He’s always been more than just a basketball player. From his 13-year career, which saw him on teams like the Nets, Grizzlies, Timberwolves, Hawks, Celtics, and Wizards, to becoming an iconic figure in the LGBTQ+ community, Collins has been a symbol of courage, strength, and resilience. But now, in a new chapter of his life, he’s facing an even more personal challenge: a brain tumor diagnosis.

According to TMZ, Collins is currently undergoing treatment, and his family has asked for privacy during this difficult time. They’ve also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support, with a statement saying, “Jason and his family welcome your support and prayers and kindly ask for privacy as they dedicate their attention to Jason’s health and well-being.”

It’s a lot for anyone to deal with, but knowing Collins, this will be just another test of the tenacity that has defined his life both on and off the court.

Throughout his basketball career, Collins was known as the unsung hero—whether it was defending the basket, setting screens, or mentoring younger players, he was always a steady, reliable presence. It was his courage off the court that ultimately made him a legend. When he publicly came out in 2013, it sent shockwaves through the sports world. At the time, professional athletes weren’t just rare when it came to being openly gay—they were non-existent. Yet, Collins did it with grace and honesty, forever changing the landscape for LGBTQ+ athletes.

Retiring in 2014 after a career that spanned over a decade, Collins didn’t fade into the background. Instead, he continued to use his platform to speak out on issues that mattered to him, becoming a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. His relationship with film producer Brunson Green, whom he married in 2025, has been a beacon of support and love in his post-basketball life.

Now, as Collins battles a brain tumor, the sports world—and especially the LGBTQ+ community—has rallied behind him. The Brooklyn Nets, one of his former teams, shared a heartfelt message on social media, saying, “Sending our love and support to @jasoncollins98 and his family.”

The NBA, too, expressed their solidarity, tweeting, “Our thoughts are with our friend and colleague, Jason Collins, and his family.”

At 46 years old, Collins has already proven himself a champion in ways that go beyond anything the scoreboard could measure. But this new challenge will no doubt require the same kind of inner strength that helped him pave the way for countless others who now feel they can live authentically in the world of professional sports.

And while it’s clear that Collins has a long road ahead, it’s also clear that he’s not in this fight alone. His family, his fans, and the LGBTQ+ community are with him every step of the way. The same courage that led him to come out publicly all those years ago is what will guide him through this next chapter.

Jason Collins has always been more than just a basketball player—he’s a pioneer, a role model, and a survivor. Now, as he confronts one of the toughest challenges of his life, it’s clear that his journey is far from finished.

Source: TMZ