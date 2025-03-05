1st Out Professional Basketball Player Retires at 32

Athlete Derrick Gordon announced his retirement from professional basketball on Instagram on March 1st, bringing an end to a career which stretched over a decade.

Derrick Gordon made gay history in 2014 when he came out as gay to the public, ultimately becoming the first out professional athlete in the court. This was a brave admission, as he was only three years into his career.

Gordon played as a shooting guard for a number of collegiate teams including the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, the UMass Minutemen and the Seton Hall Pirates. He also played basketball professionally overseas as seen with Römerstrom Gladiators Trier in Germany and Apollon Limassol in Cyprus.

He competed in the 2020 NBA Draft but was not drafted to any team.

An excerpt from his retirement statement, as seen on Instagram, reads:

“It’s that time for me to officially step away from professional basketball. I gave it my all on every level. From high school to going to three different colleges and going to the NCAA tournament with all three schools. Being the first openly gay division one college basketball player to playing professionally in Europe in Cyprus and Germany. I have no regrets and am satisfied with my entire career. Along the way, I inspired a lot of people, and I will continue to keep being the trailblazer that I am. I will always love the game of basketball, and it will always hold a special place in my heart.”

What’s next for basketball star Derrick Gordon?

The 32-year-old, who originally hails from New Jersey, has previously expressed interests in writing, acting and the entertainment world in general. It stands to reason that he can use his prestigious platform as a gateway to get into any career he wishes to pursue now that he’s retired.

Whatever he chooses, here’s hoping he does it with love, light and positivity.

Sources: lnstagram, Queerty, OutSports