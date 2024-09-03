Ncuti Gatwa Steams Up Instagram with Latest Shirtless Pic

Ncuti Gatwa recently shared a series photos and videos from his trip to Venice, and they just so happen to include some glistening thirst traps, which definitely set Instagram ablaze.

Right off the bat, we are greeted with a shirtless pic of the actor, looking straight at the camera with a seductive smile on his face. He seems to be in his hotel room, and a towel can be seen hanging dangerously low around his waist. We’re definitely not complaining though. 😉

Meanwhile, the third slide is a video of him showing off his glistening topless bod. Yup, you read that right. It is truly a sight to behold, as he looks beautiful in the photo and video clip, and here’s the Instagram post in question because you just have to see it for yourself…

Best believe, the comments section is filled with positive words about about Gatwa’s beauty, and here are some of them:

“the hottest people are always pro liberation,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Ncuti you are a beautiful human being,” another user commented.

“Damn I need a doctor,” a user stated, referring to the 31-year-old actor’s titular role in ‘Doctor Who’.

“Ncuti it’s not even noon yet what is this heat ?!,” another user wrote.

“I know i literally would never have a chance but DAMN this man is so fiiiine,” an Instagram user also commented.

Source: queerty.com