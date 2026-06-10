Neo-Nazis Crash Pride Event With Swastikas and Slurs

Pride events are usually pretty predictable. There are rainbow flags, fabulous outfits, emotional speeches, and at least one person who’s somehow surviving an entire day in boots that should qualify as workplace hazards. What most people don’t expect is a group of neo-Nazis crashing the festivities.

But that’s exactly what happened at Athens PrideFest in Georgia on Saturday when roughly 10 men waving swastika imagery and allegedly shouting anti-gay slurs appeared at the celebration. Dressed in coordinated red-and-black outfits—with several hiding behind black masks—the group seemed determined to make themselves the center of attention.

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Spoiler alert: it didn’t really work.

The Least Popular March of the Day

Videos shared online show the group marching through the event while attendees greeted them with a reception that could best be described as “absolutely not.”

In one video, a person can be heard shouting, “Show your face, you f***ing cowards.” Honestly, if you’re going to show up uninvited to Pride carrying Nazi symbolism, getting booed is about as predictable as hearing Beyoncé at a Pride event.

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According to footage obtained by Atlanta First News, members of the group were seen giving Nazi salutes. Attendees also reported hearing them shout “Heil Hitler” along with racist and anti-gay slurs. The appearance was unsettling, but organizers weren’t about to let a handful of extremists rewrite the vibe of the day.

“Athens Pride and Queer Collective unequivocally condemns the individuals displaying Nazi imagery and shouting hateful rhetoric during yesterday’s PrideFest,” organizers said in a statement distributed to the media. “Their appearance was intended to intimidate, divide, and spread fear, but it failed to overshadow the overwhelming spirit of joy, solidarity, and love that defined our community celebration.”

Meet the Group Nobody Ordered

The watchdog organization StopAntisemitism identified the demonstrators as the Blood Tribe, a neo-Nazi group founded by Christopher Pohlhaus. The group has appeared at events across the country in recent years and is known for its extremist ideology. Their signature look includes red-and-black colors and a blood-drop symbol, which is exactly the aesthetic they brought to Athens.

Because apparently some people see a Pride celebration full of color and think, “You know what this needs? More fascism.”

Athens, GA: The neo-Nazi hate group Blood Tribe, founded by Christopher Alan Pohlhaus, was spotted yesterday disrupting the city’s Pride event. Witnesses report members gave Nazi salutes, shouted “Heil Hitler,” and marched with a swastika banner. Pohlhaus, former Maine resident… pic.twitter.com/cYisDLt3Vb — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 8, 2026

According to StopAntisemitism, “Pohlhaus, former Maine resident and tattoo artist, has openly associated with prominent extremists, including Jon Minadeo II.”

The group has also drawn scrutiny for Nazi symbolism and associations. The Anti-Defamation League says the white supremacist organization reveres Adolf Hitler as a deity.

Enter: The Hater Blocker

Now for the part that sounds like it came straight from a sitcom. The group’s visit ended after Pride officials deployed a “hater blocker” banner. Yes, a hater blocker.

According to CBS News, organizers used the banner to obstruct the group’s view and presence, and before long the neo-Nazis left the parade area. No violence occurred, and no arrests were made. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department monitored the group throughout the event. Imagine dedicating your Saturday to spreading hate only to be defeated by a giant banner and a community that refused to give you the reaction you wanted.

Pride Kept Pride-ing

In the end, organizers say the disruption was brief and had little lasting impact on the celebration.

“They hurt morale around the parade briefly,” said Elliot Williamson, executive director of Athens Pride and Queer Collective, “but overall I’m proud of how our community handled the situation.”

And that’s really the story here.

The neo-Nazis arrived hoping to dominate the conversation. Instead, they became an unpleasant footnote in a much bigger event. Pride carried on. The community stayed together. The music kept playing. The celebration continued.

Not every battle against hate ends with a dramatic showdown. Sometimes it ends with a crowd rolling its eyes, a hater blocker banner doing its job, and a bunch of extremists realizing they’re nowhere near as important as they thought they were.