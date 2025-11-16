1 Christmas Movie. 1 Male Stripper. 2 Screen Queens and 2 Gay Grandpas

Consider me both shocked and awed when I went on Netflix this afternoon and saw there was a new Christmas movie starring two 90’s icons. Gay men, specifically, will stan women they deem queens – whether it’s for their contribution to film, television, music or theatre. It’s undeniable that Alicia Silverstone and Melissa Joan Hart are pure pop culture icons and stanned by thousands of people around the world. So, I was absolutely enthralled to see them side-by-side in a movie together. This was exactly the pairing I needed to get through the holiday season.

Of course, Alicia Silverstone is most known for her breakout role as Cher in 1995’s Clueless as well as playing Batgirl in 1997’s Batman & Robin. Last time I saw her, she was in a float-away hotel room in the middle of the ocean stabbing a great white shark with a waterlogged 2×4. I’m glad to see she’s tackling a title with more substance. Melissa Joan Hart played teen witch and title character in Sabrina the Teenage Witch and its, like, thirty spin-off movies. Both women have continued acting throughout the decades, but this is their first work to go very mainstream. It’s currently in the top 10 films on Netflix.

The movie I’m talking about, A Merry Little Ex-Mas, dropped on Netflix November 12th. It follows a woman who gave up her career aspirations to raise a family in a small town, only to be burned by her ex-husband just before Christmas. Now left to her own devices, the woman considers leaving the cozy city where she raised her children in hopes of a fresh start. Will she begin a new life and revisit her dreams or run back to the fold memories that seemingly built the town brick by brick? A Merry Little Ex-Mas was written by Holly Hester and directed by Steve Carr.

A Merry Little Ex-Mas also stars Oliver Hudson, Pierson Fode and Jameela Jamil. Oliver Hudson is an interesting choice of casting because he was the male lead in the Black Christmas remake of 2006. Not to be confused with the… Black Christmas remake of… 2019. But listen, his contribution to holiday movies has definitely seen some growth. Last time, he was banging some girl from behind and then getting his eyeballs ripped out of his skull with a unicorn horn. Now he’s leading a popular Netflix movie alongside thee Alicia Silverstone.

Pierson Fode is another interesting casting choice because he’s, well, extremely attractive. Yes, he’s a good actor, but I like seeing him shirtless more than reading a script. And now with a supporting role in A Merry Little Ex-Mas, my wish has been granted and then some. Pierson Fode plays a jack of all trades in this holiday adventure, but his main gig is a male stripper. Towards the end of the movie, he strips down to his boxer briefs in front of a burning Christmas tree – you read that correctly – and the show is… very nice. *cough*nice bulge*cough* Fode recently starred in another Netflix movie, The Wrong Paris.

Overall, A Merry Little Ex-Mas is cookie cutter Christmas magic. A great cast. A charming town. Holiday hiccups and a lot of Harry Potter references, for some reason. It’s important to mention the film features two gay grandpas in supporting roles, and it’s refreshing to see actors playing a same-sex couple in a title like this. Yay, representation! I’d actually love to see a sequel, but I’m not sure how that could be accomplished without tarnishing the reputation of its predecessor. Did I mention Pierson Fode in his underwear yet?

Are you fans of Alicia Silverstone and Melissa Joan Hart? Have you seen A Merry Little Ex-Mas on Netflix yet? What do you think of their onscreen pairing? Do you think this title is going to become a Christmas classic? Comment all your thoughts and let me know!

