Hallmark’s Finding Mr. Christmas is Back for a Fun-Filled Season 2!

The hit Hallmark reality series returns October 27th with a season full of, well, hot men. Listen, this is a gay man’s website, so I’m not going to focus solely on their acting resumes. Especially when they’re all very, very attractive. But, just in case you missed it last year, Finding Mr. Christmas searches for the next big heartthrob to lead a movie in the annual Hallmark Christmas movie saga. Hosted by Jonathan Bennett and Melissa Peterman, Finding Mr. Christmas is full of acting challenges, heartfelt moments and holiday shenanigans.

To its credit, Hallmark definitely kept its promise last year when the hosts and producers picked Ezra Moreland as the season one winner. Moreland was the lead actor in 2024’s Happy Howlidays and, thanks to his muscles, he’s going to star in Christmas on Duty due out in a few weeks. Finding Mr. Christmas serves as the perfect launch pad for young actors, but it’s up to the winners to decide if they’re going to stay with Hallmark or jump to other networks. Hey, don’t bite the hand that feeds you, right? I wonder if Ezra will make a guest appearance during season two.

The new season starting on October 27th, which airs on Hallmark & Hallmark+, seems to have a really cool dynamic this year. The cast is full of first-timers, independent actors, seasoned professionals and… NFL players? Yes, you read that correctly. Again, it’s a launch pad for aspiring actors and that includes people from all walks of life – which is also kind of Hallmark’s deal. Inclusive holiday movies. Oh, my god. I see what they did here! Okay, back to the hot men.

Here’s the men of Hallmark’s Finding Mr. Christmas Season 2. They weren’t listed based on looks or resume – but I did include shirtless photos and big career credits. They were listed based on alphabetical order of the last name. Because then you can’t yell at me if your favorite isn’t first. Let’s get to it!

Hallmark Hotties

1. Marcus Brodie



2. Davey Fisher



3. Angel Garet – Known for recurring on First Wives Club and he’s already appeared in a holiday movie, A Nashville Christmas Carol



