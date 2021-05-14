Netflix Sets Date For Sequel Series of Eighties Cartoon, ‘He-Man’

For gay men that grew in the 1980s and 1990s, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe was a popular cartoon. The main character, Prince Adam of Eternia, transformed into the muscular (and scantily clad!) hero He-Man by holding the sword of power over his head and reciting a few words. For many of us, we wanted to be like He-Man, and more importantly, for some of us, seeing He-Man prompted our gay awakenings.

It was announced in December 2019 that a sequel series of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe was being produced by director Kevin Smith for Netflix called Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Two months later, the all-star voice cast for the new cartoon was released with Prince Adam/ He-Man played by Chris Wood (Supergirl) and Mark Hamill as He-Man’s nemesis, Skeletor. Among other actors revealed to be voicing roles in Masters of the Universe: Revelations were Lena Headey, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Alicia Silverstone.

In February of this year, Smith took to his YouTube channel to give fans a little taste of Masters of the Universe: Revelation’s score composed by Bear McCreary, who is best known for scoring Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Walking Dead, and Battlestar Galactica.

On Thursday, Netflix announced the premiere date of the sequel series as well as a first-look at images from Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The five-episode Part One of the cartoon drops on the streaming service on Friday, July 23, and the official plot summary, as revealed by Deadline states:

In the new series, following a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.

The images released by Netflix for Masters of the Universe: Revelation can be seen below.

Sources: Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter, Kevin Smith Official YouTube Channel,