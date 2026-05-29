‘Call Me by Your Name’ Is Back to Emotionally Ruin Us This Pride Month

Call Me by Your Name is back in conversation. The peaches are back in season, the gays are spiraling, and one cryptic social media post has unleashed enough chaos to power an entire Pride Month discourse cycle. No, Call Me by Your Name 2 has not suddenly materialised out of the Italian countryside — but for a brief moment, the internet absolutely believed it had.

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Call Me by Your Name returns to cinemas during Pride Month

Call Me by Your Name is returning to select cinemas during Pride Month, giving audiences another opportunity to experience yearning, sun-drenched romance, and emotional devastation on a much larger screen than originally intended for personal suffering. For many fans, Call Me by Your Name never really left the cultural conversation anyway.

Timothée Chalamet revealed his makeout scene with Armie Hammer in Call Me by Your Name (2017) left him with razor burn: “Armie didn’t have to deal with it, he has a beard, I was just hitting manhood.” pic.twitter.com/zI23Qz5LKy — Best Movie Moments 🍿 (@BestMovieMom) April 27, 2026

The screenings form part of LGBTQ+ cinema programming across US venues, alongside beloved titles including Moonlight, Paris Is Burning, and God’s Own Country. Basically: Pride Month, but make it emotionally expensive.

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One cryptic post and the fandom immediately lost composure

The latest wave of excitement started when Sony Pictures Classics posted a short clip from the film alongside the caption: “Tomorrow…. #cmbyn.”

Timothée Chalamet revealed his makeout scene with Armie Hammer in Call Me by Your Name (2017) left him with razor burn: “Armie didn’t have to deal with it, he has a beard, I was just hitting manhood.” pic.twitter.com/zI23Qz5LKy — Best Movie Moments 🍿 (@BestMovieMom) April 27, 2026

That was it. No explanation. No context. Just enough breadcrumbs to send fans sprinting into detective mode.

Within hours, theories were flying faster than a bicycle through northern Italy. Was it a 4K restoration? A sequel announcement? A remastered soundtrack release? A collective test of emotional endurance?

Directed by Luca Guadagnino and adapted by James Ivory from André Aciman’s 2007 novel, Call Me by Your Name follows Elio Perlman, played by Timothée Chalamet, whose summer romance with Oliver, played by Armie Hammer, turned one season in 1983 Italy into one of cinema’s most enduring stories about first love, timing, and making audiences stare at fireplaces while crying. Nearly a decade later, Call Me by Your Name still has fans dissecting every glance, every soundtrack cue, and yes, every peach-related reference.

The movie that turned yearning into a personality trait

When Call Me by Your Name premiered at Sundance in 2017, few expected it would become such a cultural phenomenon. Then came the Oscar buzz, endless discourse, and enough peach references to permanently alter fruit marketing.

The film earned four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Chalamet, making him one of the youngest nominees in the category’s history. James Ivory went on to win Best Adapted Screenplay at the 90th Academy Awards.

Nearly a decade later, people are still debating the ending, quoting monologues through tears, and treating Sufjan Stevens songs like emotional support objects.

The sequel rumours refuse to die — and honestly, fair enough

Fans weren’t entirely making things up. Talk of a follow-up has existed for years. Luca Guadagnino has repeatedly spoken about continuing the story, while André Aciman released sequel novel Find Me in 2019, keeping hopes alive that Elio and Oliver might eventually return.

In a 2020 interview, Guadagnino said a sequel remained in the plans, with Chalamet, Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Esther Garrel expected to return. Those plans later stalled following the COVID-19 pandemic and controversy surrounding Hammer. So no, this announcement is not the long-awaited sequel reveal.

What it is, however, is a chance to voluntarily re-enter one of queer cinema’s most beautiful emotional ambushes — this time surrounded by strangers in a dark room who may or may not also be quietly wiping tears away.

While there’s no nationwide UK rerelease planned, select venues including Picturehouse Cinemas, The Garden Cinema in London, and The Light have scheduled limited screenings. Your summer plans? Suddenly a lot more Italian. And emotionally risky.