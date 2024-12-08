Meet Southern Charm’s Proud and Out Star Ryan Albert

Season 10 of Southern Charms just came back to Bravo TV on December 5, and it welcomed Patricia Altschul’s close friend Ryan Albert to the show.

According to the show’s website, Ryan is a well-known and influential figure in the elite social scene of Charleston with a “penchant for entertaining and hosting.” Currently, Ryan is preoccupied by the renovation of their house in downtown Charleston.

One of Southern Charms’ most favorite socialitie, Patricia Altschul, teased Ryan’s addition to the cast back in May when she showed a video of the already existing cast membesrs…plus a new face–Ryan! Althschul captioned her post:

“Southern Charm has the best looking men on Bravo.”

Ryan is married to Dr. Eddie Irions, a gastroenterologist from Charleston. The gorgeous couple married in 2021 and was even featured on the Martha Stewart Weddings magazine. After their first meeting at the Spoleto Festival in The Holy City, the two became inseparable and naturally gravitated toward each other, telling the Over the Moon blog,

“We were both inseparable from that weekend forward. It was as if we had been waiting our entire lives for each other, and we both immediately felt it.”

Not wanting to spend any more time apart, Dr. Irions popped the questions one year later at the May river where the two celebrated many of their relationship milestones together. In the teaser for the latest season, Ryan says that he actually met Patricia through his husband, who has been a long time friend of the popular socialite.

This gorgeous house husband is a big fan of the Real Housewives franchise, so we’ll see if we get bits and pieces of that drama when Ryan enters the scene of Southern Charms. On a more grounded note, it seems that Ryan is actually a talented musician. He shared a beautiful moment of his best friend singing while he plays the keyboard with her.

Ryan knows how to spread the joy, whether it’s with the young or the young at heart! At Ashley Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Care, he rocked a Santa hat and played some lively tunes, getting the seniors up and grooving (yes, hips included!) to his fantastic music.

But Ryan doesn’t stop there—he’s also a devoted Big Brother to Aaryn, and his recent post celebrating their one-year milestone is all kinds of heartwarming.

As to why Ryan decided to join the long-time running reality TV show he told Anthony Allan Ramos of GLAAD, that he wants to contribute to the LGBTQ representation of the show telling the host,

“I’m from a very small town in Indiana…and the only gay men I really knew were the Walmart greeter and my mom’s chiropractor, and we honestly didn’t talk about them in my home growing up.”

Here’s to hoping that Ryan will be able to fulfill his wishes as a representative of the community and gets to have a lot of fun along the way. Southern Charms just premiered on December 5 with new cast members that include Ryan along with Salley Carson and Molley O’Connell. Episode 2 will be up on December 9, with new episodes every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo TV and will be available for streaming on Peacock the following day, Friday.