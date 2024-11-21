German-born model-turned-rising actor Fabian Arnold is the name you need to watch out for!

Fabian Arnold boasts an impressive social media presence, amassing over 5 million followers across various platforms, with more than 2 million dedicated fans on TikTok alone. Standing at a striking 6 feet tall, Arnold was born on July 16, 1996, in Cologne, Germany. Although he initially pursued a degree in Insurance Management as a practical safety net for his future, fate had bigger and grander plans. With his striking looks and undeniable charisma, Arnold’s modeling career took off in Germany. Eager to chase bigger dreams, he made the bold move to Los Angeles, setting his sights on conquering Hollywood. With his looks and charm, Arnold definitely made the right decision.

Since landing in Los Angeles, Fabian Arnold has modeled for major fashion powerhouses like Dior, Versace, Omega, BMW, MCM, and Givenchy, among others. But this striking six-footer isn’t just limited to runway work; he’s carved out a solid name for himself as a social media influencer too. A quick scroll through his Instagram is enough to confirm that the German-born model is on an upward trajectory, poised for continued success both on and off the catwalk—and even in front of the camera as an actor.

Speaking of acting work, the 28-year-old has already officially debuted as an actor. In 2023, he starred in the short film ‘Boomslang 3: Your Future’ as Wolfgang. He has also acted in several made-for-TV mini-series like ‘Menflix,’ ‘My Secret CEO,’ and ‘Billionaire Marries the Wrong Wife.’ Look forward to his upcoming roles, as Arnold will be taking on his first lead role in the full-length feature, the gay action noir thriller ‘Big Rage,’ where he stars opposite Justin Powell. The film has already won two awards during the Cinema Diverse Palm Springs LGBTQ+ Film Festival 2024:

Director’s Choice

Festival Favorite

The model-turned-actor took to Instagram to share his thanks to the directors, producers, and writers, while also sharing the premise of the film:

“BIG RAGE is a gay action noir thriller that plunges into the fierce battle over America’s lithium supply. Set against the harsh landscape of the Salton Sea, powerful forces collide as greed, betrayal, and violence erupt amid a deadly fight for control.”

The humble king also said:

“Can’t wait to get some feedback.”

What’s next for Fabian? 2024 is shaping up to be a big year, with him stepping into the spotlight as the lead actor in the TV series ‘The Alpha’s Unwanted Wife,’ where he portrays Chase Valiant. Adding to his growing list of roles, Fabian is also set to appear in the action-thriller short ‘Dark in Berlin,’ potentially as the lead character, Philip Khitrov. With these exciting projects on the horizon, it’s clear that Fabian’s acting career is picking up serious momentum.

You can now watch Big Rage on Here TV where you can also stream thousands of other LGBTQ+ shows.

