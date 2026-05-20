Nicholas Galitzine’s Abs Deserve Their Own Cinematic Universe

The gays are gathered. Twitter is overheating. TikTok editors are working overtime like they’re being paid union wages. And all because Nicholas Galitzine looked down at his abs for approximately three seconds in a Masters of the Universe clip. That’s it. That’s the crime scene.

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The now-viral moment features Galitzine as He-Man in a slow-motion montage so outrageously sensual it honestly feels like it should come with mood lighting and a warning label. One second he’s staring upward dramatically, the next the camera glides down his torso like it just fell in love. Cinema is back.

academy award for slut of the year pic.twitter.com/nH4asZuML8 — culture (@notgwendalupe) May 19, 2026

And listen — if the internet wants to replay a slow-mo six-pack reveal like it’s the Zapruder film, who are we to judge? We support investigative journalism in all its forms.

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Behind Every Perfect Six-Pack Is a Man Fighting for His Life

While the internet was busy thirsting respectfully (debatable), Galitzine was apparently going through absolute warrior training to become Eternia’s most shredded himbo. The actor revealed he was eating up to 5,000 calories a day while training nonstop for the role. That’s not a meal plan. That’s a hostage situation. And once filming wrapped? Baby, he snapped.

“I was so mentally ready to eat something disgusting,” Galitzine said at the movie’s L.A. premiere. “I want to say I had a combination of sushi and pizza, and I just was like, ‘Give it. Give it all to me.’”

A poet. A philosopher. A man of the people.

Honestly, there’s something deeply comforting about knowing that beneath the armor, the abs, and the fantasy-warrior aesthetic is a guy who also spiritually collapses into carbs after a difficult week.

The He-Man Diet Sounds Like Gay Conversion Therapy

Galitzine previously admitted bulking up for the role was “the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” which honestly tracks because maintaining that physique sounds medically exhausting.

Director Travis Knight said he was stunned after seeing Galitzine mid-transformation.

“He had put on so much muscle in such a short period of time,” Knight recalled. “Sometimes I’ll look at photos back when I first met him, and it looks like a totally different dude.”

Respectfully, yes. We noticed.

The transformation was necessary because He-Man’s wardrobe apparently consists of:

one harness,

one micro-mini battle skirt,

and vibes.

Which Galitzine hilariously acknowledged himself, saying it was “a peculiar thing” wearing “a miniskirt and harness while everyone’s fully dressed in puffer jackets and whatnot.” Imagine serving barbarian chest in freezing weather while the crew is dressed for a ski trip. That’s commitment to the art form.

He-Man, But Make It Homoerotic

Let’s be honest: He-Man has always existed in that beautifully confusing space between Saturday morning cartoon and gay awakening.

The oversized muscles.

The dramatic poses.

The leather harnesses.

The aggressively tiny shorts.

At this point, Eternia might as well sponsor Pride.

And Galitzine understood the assignment down to the last ab line. This wasn’t just getting fit for a blockbuster. This was crafting a physique specifically engineered to dominate fancams, edits, thirst tweets, and “hear me out” compilations for the next six business months. Mission accomplished.

Give Galitzine His Pizza

After months of brutal workouts, restrictive eating, and carrying the hormonal stability of the internet on his shoulders, Galitzine earned every slice of that post-filming pizza.

Frankly, if I looked like that in a harness, I’d never shut up about it. I’d be checking reflective surfaces like a narcissistic Disney villain. Instead, he gave us humility, humor, and a six-pack montage powerful enough to unite gay men, bisexual women, and gym enthusiasts into one thirsty coalition. That’s cinema.

Source: EW