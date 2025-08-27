Nicholas Galitzine is back, boys—and this time, he’s trading in his royal blue suit for a bloodied, shirtless torso in the upcoming fantasy-romance 100 Nights of Hero.

The Red, White & Royal Blue star, who has officially completed his transformation from twink to twunk, is stepping into darker, sexier territory as Manfred, the lecherous houseguest you’ll love to hate… or maybe just love.

Based on Isabel Greenberg’s beloved graphic novel The One Hundred Nights of Hero, the film sets its queer magic in the medieval empire of Migdal Bavel. Think castles, forbidden love, scandalous wagers, and more muscles than your gay group chat can handle.

Here’s the setup: Cherry (Maika Monroe) is stuck with her slimy husband Jerome (Amir Al-Masry), who casually bets his castle—and his wife—on whether his friend Manfred (Galitzine, dripping menace and sweat) can seduce her in one hundred nights. But Cherry’s heart already belongs to her maid, Hero (Emma Corrin).

Together, the two women hatch a plan that’s part survival, part sapphic brilliance: Hero, a member of the League of Secret Story Tellers, will distract Manfred with a tale each night, buying time and weaving a web of loyalty, love, and power.

And yes, Nicholas Galitzine’s abs are basically a co-star. In the teaser clip, we get a taste of the tension: Jerome bids (a very awkward) goodbye to Cherry, leaving her in the care of his oh-so-charming “friend.” Manfred oozes seduction as he assures Jerome he’ll “take good care of your lovely wife.” Hero, however, watches with sharp suspicion. What follows is a tantalizing countdown of nights as the love triangle twists tighter, the stakes climb higher, and the blood runs redder.

This isn’t your average fairy tale. It’s a battle of lust and loyalty, told with the kind of queer heart that has made Greenberg’s novel a cult favorite. Director Julia Jackman leans all the way in, giving us sweeping period fantasy, danger around every corner, and characters who are as intoxicating as they are complicated.

And then there’s the cast. Galitzine isn’t just bringing the buff—he’s bringing full villain energy, playing Manfred as both seductive and sinister; The teaser trailer even shows Nicholas looking like a sexy hunter, all bloody, shirtless, and buff while he lifts what looks to be a dead animal.

Emma Corrin, fresh off Nosferatu, steps into Hero’s role with quiet fire. Maika Monroe gives us a Cherry caught between survival and desire, while Charli XCX (yes, that Charli XCX) adds her star power to the mix. Fantasy, queerness, and Charli? It’s giving camp, it’s giving legend, it’s giving us life.

100 Nights of Hero is set to premiere at Venice before hitting theaters exclusively on December 5th. So, mark your calendars—and maybe your gay little advent countdowns—because this medieval, queer fever dream is about to become the film of the season.